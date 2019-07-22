Top ten fantastic things to do this week

YUMMY: Food trucks full of meals, snacks, sweets and desserts are coming to the Northern Rivers.

YUMMY: Food trucks full of meals, snacks, sweets and desserts are coming to the Northern Rivers. Javier Encalada

1. French conversation in Lismore:

At Miss Lizzie's Restaurant, 36 Woodlark St, Lismore, today from 4.30pm. Free.

French cafe conversation with Melissa, a free guided conversation space in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Buy a drink and chat in French.

2. Author Kim Hodges in Lennox Head:

At the Lennox Head Library, Cnr Park Lane & Mackney Lane, Lennox Head, this Friday from 10.30am.

The Lennox Library is hosting a special author talk with Kim Hodges, where she will discuss her journey through mental illness and her second memoir Girl Over The Edge. This event is free and no bookings are required.

3. Writers on the Road in Ballina, Mullumbimby and Lismore:

The tours kick off this Saturday from 2.30pm at the Northern Rivers Community Gallery, 44 Cherry St, Ballina. Then at the Byron School of Art, 112 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, from 5.30pm, and at the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, on Sunday from 11am. All events are free and open to the public.

The Writers on the Road are doing their time for crime! On the run in the StoryBoard bus are renowned crime writers Michael Robotham and Jock Serong. Adding to the larceny is award-winning author Kristina Olsson and spoken-word artist Omar Sakr. Catch the gang for a night of entertainment as they divulge their darkest literary secrets.

Part of the Byron Writers Festival program 2019.

4. Australian identity panel by RaH in Lismore:

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Saturday from 11am. $5 donation.

Northern Rivers peace group Remembering and Healing (RaH) has organised a panel discussion I am, you are... We are Australians? An exploration of identity. The challenge and privilege to live in our very diverse, multicultural country poses questions: How do we define ourselves as Australians? What makes you feel you belong in Australia? Who is (un-)Australian?

Panelists will be Abdul Aziz, Alexia Keskerides, Edda Lampis, Ian Phillips, Dr Marcelle Townsend-Cross and SCU associate professor Rob Garbutt as facilitator.

5. Lemon Drop in Dunoon:

At Dunoon Sports Club, 15 Cowley Rd, Dunoon, this Saturday from 7pm.

Dunoon Sports Club meets its maker with Lemon Drop, the dopest, dankest bunch of bass heads with the full bass cannon kit from over at audible vibrations.

6. Blue Knob Farmers Market:

At Blue Knob Hall Gallery, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Saturday from 8.30am. Free.

Blue Knob Farmers Market is a weekly market focusing on sustainability in particular encouraging the growing and buying local goods. This friendly market features a fabulous range of fruit, veggies, seedlings, wood-fired breads and delicious pastries, as well as local home-made produce. The grain mill is also available to grind your own grains or buy them from the market.

7. Second Lismore Street Food, Gourmet Eats, Beer And Music Festival:

At the Lismore Turf Club, Woodlawn Rd, Lismore, this Saturday from 11am to 9pm. Entry by donation to support the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service.

After the roaring success of the last event, they return bigger and better. The Lismore Turf club will come alive with delicious food, live music on stage, makers markets and pop up bars.

Set on the lush green grass under the trees we encourage everyone to bring a picnic blanket and settle in for an afternoon and evening of entertainment, lunch, dinner and sweet treats.

Mobile chefs in their food trucks will be serving up world food delights featuring locally grown Northern Rivers produce in their menus.

8. Kyogle Bazaar:

At Amphitheater Park, Cnr Anzac Drive and Summerland Way, Kyogle, from 8am to 2pm. Free entry.

Kyogle Bazaar is supported by Kyogle Together, a non-profit organisation where all proceeds are returned to local community programs. Held at the Ampitheatre in the heart of Kyogle, (behind the information centre). Stalls are centred around handmade but also include plants, bric a brac, local produce, woodwork, leathercraft and support stalls for local community groups. This will be the last bazaar to be held on a Sunday. Next month they'll move to Saturday 9am - 2pm.

9. Photo Retrospective at Alstonville:

At Crawford House Museum, 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville, open Fridays 10am-4pm and Sundays 1-4pm.

The latest exhibition from Crawford House Museum is all about showcasing the Ballina Shire, countryside and people from the 1950s to the mid 1980s. Pop in and see the exhibition right in the heart of Alstonville.

10. Top Dog Film Festival in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 2pm.

Presented by Adventure Reels, the Top Dog Film Festival is comprised of short films by independent filmmakers around the globe that explore the connection between humans and their dogs through entertaining and insightful stories.