Top skills day for hockey players

SKILLS & THRILLS: The Alstonville Hockey Club is hosting a training skills clinic with two renown players on February 8 and 9 which is open to players over 13 years from clubs across the region.

HOCKEY players seeking a competitive advantage are lining up to participate in a master class from two of New South Wales most experienced coaches next month.

Hosted by the Alstonville Hockey Club on February 8 and 9, the clinic features highly respected players Tracy Bradford and Lindl Taylor, who will be sharing their knowledge at a Hockey Skills Development Day on February 8 and 9.

Bradford is renown as a standout goalkeeper and has represented Australia as well as possessing extensive coaching expertise, while Taylor has played for NSW and is a respected coach with extensive training experience.

Club representative Ross Turvey said the session at the recently upgraded Goonellabah Fields will be a marvellous opportunity for keen hockey players to polish up their techniques.

He said the pair were a great success when they held a club-only clinic in 2019.

"We have opened this skills session to all local club players from age 13 upwards," he said.

"To register there will be a minimal cost around $25 which is an incredible bargain considering the high quality of training."

Bradford said she and Taylor are thrilled to be returning to the region after running a successful clinic for the club in 2019.

Her hockey career as a goalkeeper has been spent as her team's last line of defence both for NSW and Australia.

A gold medal player in World Masters and Trans Tasman championships, Bradford has also coached NSW goalkeepers and ran a clinic for Alstonville HC in 2019.

"I really love coaching goalkeepers from juniors through to senior players," she said.

"Both Lindl and I are excited about coaching at grassroots level, visiting regional centres and bringing skills and knowledge to share."

Bradford said growing up in country NSW, she understands that sometimes city players have advantages over their rural teammates.

"You don't always get the same exposure to new ideas, strategies and training that you do in cities," she said.

"As a coach it's important to share my experiences and the latest training styles.

"I'm happy to work with anyone who wants to learn, pick up new ideas and skills.

"It does not matter if they are elite or new players."

More information at Alstonville Hockey Club Facebook page.