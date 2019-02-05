Menu
Picture by: MICHAEL KLEIN
Picture by: MICHAEL KLEIN
eXtra

Does this guy have the best job in the world?

by Staff writer
5th Feb 2019 6:11 PM
NEWS Corp is on the spot at the biggest sporting events on the planet - many of them right here in Australia.

Photographer Michael Klein is among the News Corp staff and enjoys the best seats in the house, getting access to the stars most of us can only dream of.

Klein has spent the past month documenting the Australian Open and the Herald Sun Tour - from the men's tennis final watched by millions to following the world's best cyclists tackling Australia's oldest professional stage race.

What a day job.

Here's a selection of his best photos.

Follow Klein on Instagram @kleinyheraldsun and @heraldsunphoto

Bernard Tomic, Australian Open, first round. Picture: Michael Klein
Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard at the net. Picture: Michael Klein
Novak Djokovic defeats Radal Nadal to win the men’s title. Picture: Michael Klein
Novak Djokovic has only eyes for the ball. Picture: Michael Klein
Alexander Zverev delivers a backhand. Picture: Michael Klein
Australian wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott. Picture: Michael Klein
Rafael Nadal takes on Tomas Berdych. Picture: Michael Klein
Serena Williams serves against Diana Yastremska. Picture: Michael Klein
Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s semi. Picture: Michael Klein
Herald Sun Tour. Stage 3 from Sale to Warragul. Picture: Michael Klein
Herald Sun Tour, Stage 4, Cape Schanck to Arthurs Seat. Richie Porte is followed closely by Michael Woods up the climb. Picture: Michael Klein
The Herald Sun Tour peleton pushes towards Churchill from Wonthaggi. Picture: Michael Klein
Danielle Collins serves up at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Klein
Novak Djokovic, king of the court. Picture: Michael Klein
Maria Sharapova takes on Caroline Wozniacki. Picture: Michael Klein
The sweet spot. Picture: Michael Klein
Serena Williams at full stretch. Picture: Michael Klein
Herald Sun Tour. Stage 5 around the Botanic Gardens. Picture: Michael Klein
Lucy Kennedy of Michelton-Scott solos up the final climb to win the Herald Sun Tour. Picture: Michael Klein
Michael Woods of EF Education First team and Richie Porte of Trek-Segafredo on a gravel section climb out of Churchill during the Herald Sun Tour. Picture: Michael Klein
The Sky’s the limit. Picture: Michael Klein
Gracie Elvin of Mitchelton-Scott descending on the Herald Sun Tour. Picture: Michael Klein
Team Sky celebrate their Herald Sun Tour victory. Picture: Michael Klein
