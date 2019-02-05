Does this guy have the best job in the world?

NEWS Corp is on the spot at the biggest sporting events on the planet - many of them right here in Australia.

Photographer Michael Klein is among the News Corp staff and enjoys the best seats in the house, getting access to the stars most of us can only dream of.

Klein has spent the past month documenting the Australian Open and the Herald Sun Tour - from the men's tennis final watched by millions to following the world's best cyclists tackling Australia's oldest professional stage race.

What a day job.

Here's a selection of his best photos.

Bernard Tomic, Australian Open, first round. Picture: Michael Klein

Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard at the net. Picture: Michael Klein

Novak Djokovic defeats Radal Nadal to win the men’s title. Picture: Michael Klein

Novak Djokovic has only eyes for the ball. Picture: Michael Klein

Alexander Zverev delivers a backhand. Picture: Michael Klein

Australian wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott. Picture: Michael Klein

Rafael Nadal takes on Tomas Berdych. Picture: Michael Klein

Serena Williams serves against Diana Yastremska. Picture: Michael Klein

Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s semi. Picture: Michael Klein

Herald Sun Tour. Stage 3 from Sale to Warragul. Picture: Michael Klein

Herald Sun Tour, Stage 4, Cape Schanck to Arthurs Seat. Richie Porte is followed closely by Michael Woods up the climb. Picture: Michael Klein

The Herald Sun Tour peleton pushes towards Churchill from Wonthaggi. Picture: Michael Klein

Danielle Collins serves up at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Klein

Novak Djokovic, king of the court. Picture: Michael Klein

Maria Sharapova takes on Caroline Wozniacki. Picture: Michael Klein

The sweet spot. Picture: Michael Klein

Serena Williams at full stretch. Picture: Michael Klein

Herald Sun Tour. Stage 5 around the Botanic Gardens. Picture: Michael Klein

Lucy Kennedy of Michelton-Scott solos up the final climb to win the Herald Sun Tour. Picture: Michael Klein

Michael Woods of EF Education First team and Richie Porte of Trek-Segafredo on a gravel section climb out of Churchill during the Herald Sun Tour. Picture: Michael Klein

The Sky’s the limit. Picture: Michael Klein

Gracie Elvin of Mitchelton-Scott descending on the Herald Sun Tour. Picture: Michael Klein