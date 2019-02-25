Top riders bike at New Italy

ON YER BIKE: Around More than 200 of the nation's best riders are expected to descend upon the Northern Rivers to compete for glory in the 2019 New Italy Mountain Bike Forest National Cup on March 2 to 3.

SOME of the best mountain bike athletes from all over the country will be taking on the gruelling trails at New Italy for a Cross Country National Cup Tier 1 event next month.

Around 200 riders are expected to descend upon the Northern Rivers to compete for glory in the 2019 New Italy Mountain Bike Forest National Cup on March 2 to 3.

The Tier 1 XCO Double Header will be hosted by Mountain Bike Australia, in conjunction with White Lightning Events, Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels and Richmond Regional Council.

Organiser Mark White said the event comprises two rounds in the national competition.

He said the event will offer competitors and fans some outstanding mountain bike riding.

"Each day will be different and it's a chance for riders to get lots of points,” he said.

"The trails at New Italy are awesome, they are of a national standard.”

White said he expected at least 200 of the most competitive riders in the state and country to participate.

"There will be riders from elite right down to the U13 and adult classifications,” he said.

"We have had entries from as far away as Tasmania.”

Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club's newly elected president Lindsay Wootten said the event was going to be fantastic celebration of the sport.

"I would think we will see about 40 of our members competing,” he said.

"It's going be an excellent event to showcase out mountain bike facilities and bring a lot of business to the area.”

Wootten said by attracting some highly-ranked riders, fans can witness some really excellent athletes in action.

Northern Rivers champions Hayley Oakes and Darcy Harris as well as U19 women's champion Holly Lubcke and Masters 60s winner David Danks are all expected to show their winning style.

NRDWMTBC rider Dave Hegerty confirmed he has been relentlessly pounding the pedals for weeks in order to prepare.

"I'm riding around 80km on the weekends down to Coraki and back to build up the mileage,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to this event.

According to the sport's peak body, starting in January 2019, MTBA introduced this new competition which is designed to bring the competition to riders, and embraces and promotes existing events across the country and aims to encourage greater participation and recognise individual rider achievements across the disciplines of Cross-Country, Downhill, Marathon & Gravity Enduro over a 12-month period.

All riders will have the ability to earn a national ranking any time from January to December each year. More info at http://whitelightningevents.com/Upcoming-Events.php