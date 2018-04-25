Top pennant grade gets a revamp

HAPPY DAYS: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kelsey Cottrell will play for Australia again when they take on England and Wales in July.

LAST season's clear No 1 winner, Casino RSM, will face South Lismore when pennants get under way this Saturday with a revamped competition in the top grade.

In this year's Section 1 there are four No 1 sides- two from NRDBA and two from Tweed-Byron. Evans Head will meet Tweed-Byron's Kingscliff in the opener and Ballina will be up against Pottsville.

In Section 2, which comprises four NRDBA sides, Lismore Heights will play East Lismore in addition to the Casino RSM-South Lismore game.

At the end of the competition, the two top grade sectional winners will play off on July 14 for a position at the state finals.

In the other grades No7s have again been split into two sections. There are no byes this season. The final round for most grades will be on June 2.

Youth movement

A NEW-LOOK Australian side, the oldest aged 30, has been chosen for tests in England and Wales in July.

The selection includes our home-grown local product Aaron Teys, 24, now of Warilla.

Says Bowls Australia: "National selectors have opted to trial a new generation of Australian Jackaroos at the next international tour, despite resounding success at the recent Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.”

Australia scored five gold and two silver medals from the 10 bowls disciplines at the Games.

The current selection of youth is seen as setting the foundations for the next Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, in four years. The new-look side will gain experience on the slower English greens.

National coach/selector Steve Glasson said selections in all coming events will have a vision for the future, with Birmingham the primary objective.

The side is - Men: Aaron Wilson, 26, (Cabramatta), Aaron Teys, 24 (Warilla), Corey Wedlock 21 (Cabramatta), Ben Twist, 27 (St Johns Park), Jesse Noronha, 24 (Warilla). Women: Kelsey Cottrell, 27 (St Johns Park), Rebecca van Asch, 30 (Tasmania), Kristine Krstic, 23 (Western Australia), Ellen Ryan, 21, (Cabramatta), Chloe Stewart, 22 (Queensland).

The side will play a test against England on July 1-2 and against Wales on July 6-14.

MY VIEW: ON YOUTH SELECTION

BOWLS officialdom goes out of its way to promote our game as one for all ages.

Sure, oldies can play it but they've got as much chance of representing their country as Bill Shorten has of getting an invite to Malcolm's birthday party.

Take a look at the latest Australian side picked to tour England and Wales. The oldest is 27. Most young bloods of that age are slugging it out on a football field.

I can't believe that in the whole of our country there's not someone aged 40 - or maybe even 50, heaven forbid - worthy of a place in the national side.

Ours is not a physical sport: it can be played long after you've hung up the footy boots.

The television coverage of bowls during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games showed overseas bowlers who weren't spring chickens. Some with extended girths, they obviously weren't selected to represent their country on youth or looks but on skill.

This selection obsession with youth is depriving many with the required skill of playing for Australia.

Punches thrown?

THEY play it tough down Victoria way. The state body is investigating a punch-up on the Bendigo green in the pennant preliminary final between Bendigo and Eaglehawk that left a bowler "sitting on the green stunned after he was allegedly struck in the face”.

Seems that on one end a bowler, satisfied with the result, hurdled the head to high-five his teammates when he bumped into an opposition player. The bumped one is alleged to have banged him one in the kisser.

The bumper said he'd only pushed the bumpee away, the bumpee insisted he was punched.

There was a 10-minute break. When play resumed, Bendigo won 98-92 to advance to the division one grand final.

Live coverage

OUR game's television showpiece, the Bowls Premier League, has had eight licensed franchised teams from New Zealand and Australia battling it out for the $100,000 purse over the last couple of days.

The tournament has been televised live on Fox Sports for five hours each night, starting last Tuesday and winding up with the final tomorrow.

The current holder of the Cup is the Sydney Lions. The Illawarra Gorillas have Aaron Teys as a second.

The Bowls Premier League expanded over the ditch after six years of competition at Brisbane's Pine Rivers club. The Australian leg will be run later this year.

Bad look

BOWLS Western Australia's advertising includes a wide-angle pic of a green full of ... ugh ... barefoot bowlers, one of whom has delivered a bowl that is still in the air about three metres in front of her.

I've pointed out many times the danger in being bare-footed on poison-treated greens.

Accepting the throwing of a bowl metres might help the drive for new members but at the expense of undoing the greenkeeper's good work.

Rule clarification

SATISFIED with your position in the head and don't want to play your last bowl?

That's okay, but rules gurus say only the last player in an end can elect not to play the last bowl and that decision is final.

The player must tell the opposing skip and it must be done before deciding the number of shots.