Top Olympic talent pool at Alstonville

ABOVE: The Bond University and Rackley Swimming team who have been training at Alstonville this week. RIGHT: Damien Jones and Richard Scarce have been training high performance swimming squads at the Alstonville pool this week. Contributed

HIGH performance swimming coaches Damien Jones and Richard Scarce have been training Olympic Games hopefuls during an eight-day camp at Alstonville.

Scarce brought his Bond University team from the Gold Coast while Jones had his Rackley swimming team from Brisbane.

Both know professional triathlete Clayton Fettell, who is one of the coaches at the pool.

"It's a new facility and we've loved coming out to do some of our training at a regional centre,” Scarce said.

"We do a lot of camps in the cities so we thought we would take them away for a week somewhere it's a bit quieter.

"It's good for the locals to see our guys in action and I think they've enjoyed having them here and seeing what we do at national level.”

The teams are made up of swimmers aged 16-24 who are aiming to represent Australia at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

The Bond University team includes the likes of Daniel Hunter Alex Graham, Elijah Winnington and Jenna Strauch.

Louis Townsend is from the Rackley team and recently competed in a world short course event in China.

William Stockwell, Eliza King, Tom Neill and Ella Noble have swum at Junior Pan Pacs and the Youth Olympics.

Kirrily Siebenhausen competed in the junior world championships last year while Marina Chan is one of Jones' international swimmers from Singapore.

"It's a balancing act for these guys with work but at the end of the day we have 18 months until Tokyo,” Jones said.

"They're a driven team and we don't have to crack the whip too hard on them.

"Our older guys enjoy coming to places like this and inspiring young people around the region.

"The Alstonville swimmers have watched these guys do some pretty phenomenal times this week. It gives them a bit of a taste of where they can get to if they put their mind to it.

"It doesn't matter where you are, these facilities are world class and as good as Brisbane and the Gold Coast, if not better.

"The support we've had from Greg and Kelly Fettell (Alstonville pool) has been amazing and they've given us everything we need.”