Top netballers head to Ballina for clubhouse fundraiser

NETBALL stars Sarah Klau, Maddy Turner, Kiera Austin and Amy Parmenter are coming to Ballina as part of a fundraiser organised by former Australian captain Liz Ellis.

Money raised from the event on Saturday, September 21, will go to the Ballina Netball Association after its clubhouse burnt down last month.

The club has combined with Netball NSW to bring the Swifts and Giants players up for a coaching clinic with Ellis for girls 7 to 16.

Ballina Netball Association is just starting to get back on its feet after the fire in late July caused about $50,000 worth of damage.

"It was devastating when I found out what happened; I actually coach my daughter's Under-8s team so it really hit home for us," Ellis said.

"This is a great way to help out and a lot of people are chipping in to do their bit.

"Ballina is a really strong community and I'm sure everyone will get behind us.

"We've already had Grafton, Lismore and Mt Druitt netball associations help with fundraising, which was really nice of them."

Klau and Turner will be fresh off the Super Netball grand final, with the Swifts set to play the Sunshine Coast Lightning this Sunday.

Ellis believes the Lightning will be hard to be beat but isn't writing off the Swifts.

"It will be a tough game but it's been a breakout season for Sarah Klau and I'm really happy for her," Ellis said.

"She recently made the Australian Diamonds squad and is a good one to get here.

"The Swifts girls actually have their presentation night next Friday then fly to Ballina the morning after.

"None of them are charging appearance fees or anything so they're all coming for the right reasons.

"We're really grateful that they've been able to fit us in and local coaches are welcome to attend.

"The kids don't have to be from the Ballina association, we'll take any- one."

The first clinic is for 7- to 11-year-olds and will run between 9am-11am, with the 12-16 years age division to follow between noon and 2pm.

Bookings can be made at

https://www.trybooking.com /book/event?eid=540195