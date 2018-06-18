Top-level protection scrapped for local marine park

There are concerns about rezoning at the Cape Byron Marine Park.

A DECISION to allow recreational line fishing at Tyagarah Beach and East Cape Byron in the marine park area has been slammed by the Nature Conservation Council.

The Department of Primary Industries has announced rezoning at 10 ocean beach and headland sites across four marine parks.

DPI's deputy director general of Fisheries, Dr Geoff Allan, said the sites would be changed from sanctuary zone to habitat protection zone to make shore-based recreational line fishing lawful.

"It means that recreational line fishing from the shore will continue to be allowed along 44km of coastline in the Cape Byron, Solitary Islands, Port Stephens-Great Lakes and Batemans marine parks,” he said.

"We have had over 6600 submissions about this proposal.

"We acknowledge that there are a range of passionate views out there amongst those that use and value ocean beaches and headlands.

"Following a five-year amnesty on compliance action with regard to recreational line fishing from ocean beaches and headlands zoned sanctuary, these changes now bring certainty for our state's fishers.

"Approximately one million people in NSW go out fishing at least once a year.

"It is a fun activity for the entire family, and supports regional communities.”

But the Nature Conservation Council's campaigns director, Daisy Barham, said scrapping the top-level environmental protection was a "blow for marine conservation and for coastal communities”.

"Marine sanctuaries are essential for protecting marine life and the coastal lifestyles that make NSW such a great place to live,” she said.

"Many people who live in these regions will not thank the government for this decision.”

Ms Barham accused the government of "ignoring scientific advice on an important conservation issue”.

However the DPI said advice had been provided by the independent Marine Estate Expert Knowledge Panel, which used a "threat and risk based approach to assess a range of factors relating to the impacts of recreational line fishing on ocean beaches and headlands, as well as consideration of the social values recreational fishing provides to the community”.

"A total of 43 km of the NSW coastline will remain in sanctuary zones,” Dr Allan said.

Vessel-based fishing and spearfishing continue to be prohibited at all 30 ocean beach and headland sites and any other pre-existing restrictions including bag and size limits also continue to apply.