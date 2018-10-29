Top humanitarian award for 'compassionate' Year 6 student

Year 6 student from Nimbin Central School, Jett Martin, has been awarded the top gong at this year's Fred Hollows Humanity awards.

Jett Martin, 12, has been awarded the top gong at this year's Fred Hollows Humanity awards and was named the Youth Ambassador of the Fred Hollows Foundation for 2018.

As his parents and grandparents proudly watched, he was presented with the award by Gabi Hollows, who heads the Foundation, and Education Minister Rob Stokes at a ceremony at Parliament House earlier this month.

Nimbin Central School assistant principal, Marc Everingham, nominated Jett for the award.

"Jett was recognised for his initiative in coordinating a walkathon to raise money for the class pen pals at Agoloumouk School in Kenya,” he said.

"The students carried water containers around the school's cross country course to emulate the 13km daily trek the pen pals faced to collect water.

"Through his efforts, Jett and the class managed to raise $1200, which was donated to Kenya Kids International and hopefully assist in establishing a water pump in the village.

"At the ceremony Gabi Hollows acknowledged the fantastic humanitarian work achieved by all the young people and the fact that Jett's efforts embodied the values that Fred Hollows held so dear - those of compassion, empathy, initiative, commitment and a belief that we can all make a difference.”