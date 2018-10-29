Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Year 6 student from Nimbin Central School, Jett Martin, has been awarded the top gong at this year's Fred Hollows Humanity awards.
Year 6 student from Nimbin Central School, Jett Martin, has been awarded the top gong at this year's Fred Hollows Humanity awards.
News

Top humanitarian award for 'compassionate' Year 6 student

29th Oct 2018 11:30 AM

A YEAR 6 student from Nimbin Central School has been acknowledged with top humanitarian award.

Jett Martin, 12, has been awarded the top gong at this year's Fred Hollows Humanity awards and was named the Youth Ambassador of the Fred Hollows Foundation for 2018.

As his parents and grandparents proudly watched, he was presented with the award by Gabi Hollows, who heads the Foundation, and Education Minister Rob Stokes at a ceremony at Parliament House earlier this month.

Nimbin Central School assistant principal, Marc Everingham, nominated Jett for the award.

"Jett was recognised for his initiative in coordinating a walkathon to raise money for the class pen pals at Agoloumouk School in Kenya,” he said.

"The students carried water containers around the school's cross country course to emulate the 13km daily trek the pen pals faced to collect water.

"Through his efforts, Jett and the class managed to raise $1200, which was donated to Kenya Kids International and hopefully assist in establishing a water pump in the village.

"At the ceremony Gabi Hollows acknowledged the fantastic humanitarian work achieved by all the young people and the fact that Jett's efforts embodied the values that Fred Hollows held so dear - those of compassion, empathy, initiative, commitment and a belief that we can all make a difference.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hemp Embassy president to fight drug driving charge

    premium_icon Hemp Embassy president to fight drug driving charge

    Crime THE crusader for cannabis legalisation is set to face a hearing over the charge in Lismore Local Court.

    • 29th Oct 2018 11:50 AM
    NSW Nationals probed over white supremacist, neo-Nazi links

    premium_icon NSW Nationals probed over white supremacist, neo-Nazi links

    Politics More than 35 Nationals members in NSW are under investigation

    'Dangerous' driver raced up highway at 220km/h

    'Dangerous' driver raced up highway at 220km/h

    News Police were forced to use road spikes on the Pacific Motorway

    Expect delays as police escort 50m long trucks

    Expect delays as police escort 50m long trucks

    News Huge trucks to make their way down the Pacific Highway

    Local Partners