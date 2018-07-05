Top hits of the decade in NRRRL

HARD MAN: Former Casino lock Damien Benn is at the top of the pile at the Cougars.

Andrew Battese, Ballina

As skilled and competitive as they come and looks to be getting better with age, having already scored 14 tries this season. Durable and has won four NRRRL premierships while front rower Dylan Montgomery has also been dominant since the 2013 season.

Simon Kelly, Byron Bay

The most consistent front-rower over the past decade and a stand-out in separate stints at the Red Devils. He won a grand final at Byron Bay in 2008 and has played in two since then with Cudgen before returning to the Red Devils this season.

Damien Benn, Casino

Not the most flashy player but there has been no one as determined and harder to contain than the rampaging lock. A back injury cut his career short but he was the backbone of the team and it was no coincidence the Cougars made a preliminary final in 2016 when he was at his best.

Jack Wythes, Evans Head

Went unnoticed for a few years out in the centres but quickly become one of the hardest-working players in the competition when he moved to lock.

Phenomenal work rate and picked up a well deserved NRRRL Player of the Year award in 2015.

Lachlan Crawter, Kyogle

Started as a teenage winger in 2014 and was already their best forward and captain last season. The fact that he has played centre and front-row in the same season shows how committed and versatile he is.

Jack Durheim, Marist

Brothers

Plenty of skill for a lock but also has the engine and determination to back it up with his efforts around the field. His best years so far have been 2016 and 2017 while injuries have limited him to one game this season with the Rams at seventh on the ladder.

Josh Castellano,

Mullumbimby

He was always big and looked to have plenty of potential but he has exceeded all expectations this season. Castellano has played through some lean years at the Giants but now finds himself with plenty of other talented players around him and it's seen him grow further in confidence.

Alwyn Roberts, Northern

United

There has been an abundance of naturally talented and entertaining players at United but no one has stood up more than Alwyn Roberts. He has had three separate stints at the club and has played everywhere from five-eighth to front row.

Caleb Ziebell, Cudgen

NSW Country front-rower and the obvious choice from a side that rejoined the NRRRL competition from the Gold Coast in 2015.

There has been no shortage of talent in the Cudgen side but Ziebell stands at the top of the pile with his size and freakish ability.

Grant Brown, Lower Clarence

Kicked the winning field goal when Lower Clarence won the grand final in 2009 and always puts in a whole-hearted effort.

an uncompromising player and the Magpies have benefited from his recent return as they battle their way out of several lean years.

Sam O'Dea, Murwillumbah

Stuck behind Andrew Battese at representative level but that didn't stop him from winning NRRRL Player of the Year and premierships at Murwillumbah.

He retired at the end of last season and was captain when they won the 2016 grand final just one week after the death of teammate Grant Cook.

Guy Lanston, Tweed Coast

Played plenty of rugby league before the Raiders came back in 2015 and was selected at centre in the NSW Country team the following season.

A broken leg slowed him down last year and he has been finding his feet in a Tweed Coast team that looks like a competition favourite.