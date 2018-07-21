The top fashion trends of Splendour in the Grass 2018

Having fun at Splendour in the Grass 2018 on Day 2 at the Byron Bay Parklands.

Having fun at Splendour in the Grass 2018 on Day 2 at the Byron Bay Parklands. Marc Stapelberg

SPLENDOUR in the Grass is a chance to go bigger, bolder and brighter when it comes to fashion and this year's festival-goers have not disappointed.

There's no one overriding trend on the ground this year, but there have been a few recurring themes.

Here are this year's top four looks from Splendour:

Retro revival

The naughty '90s are back in force with neons, bum bags, turtlenecks and windbreakers a plenty being spotted at the North Byron Parklands.

Varun Karnik and Jeremy Hunt twinning it up in bright orange. Marc Stapelberg

Shimmering mermaids

Fish scale-like sequins, face jewels and glitter - plus some more obvious ocean references like jellyfish earrings - were eye-catching as they shimmered in the sunlight.

While glitter has long been a festival staple, this iridescent take is an emerging trend.

Tilly Baker, from Melbourne, has gone all out for her first Splendour. Marc Stapelberg

Sun's out, bums out

If you got it, flaunt it. Plenty of Splendour punters have been channelling that mantra with bums either partially or fully on show. For the women, revealing bottoms or leotards were worn under see-through lace skirts and mesh bodysuits.

A few of the guys were a little more daring, like this bloke:

Marty Brooks from the Gold Coast was all business in the front, party in the back in this revealing outfit. Marc Stapelberg

Boho chic

The boho look continues to be a festival fashion mainstay with flowing skirts, furry jackets, tassles and layered jewellery. Laura Annis-Brown from Newcastle managed to combine the boho and mermaid trends:

Splendour in the Grass 2018 fashion and scene setting. Marc Stapelberg

