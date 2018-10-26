Menu
Dr Piotr Swierkowski.
Top doctor banned from Sunshine Coast

Geoff Egan
by
26th Oct 2018 12:56 PM
SENIOR Sunshine Coast doctor Piotr Swierkowski has been banned from travelling north of Caboolture.

The former Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service executive director has been charged with domestic violence offences, accused of strangling and choking his wife.

On Friday at Brisbane Supreme Court, Dr Swierkowski was granted bail on condition he live in Brisbane and not travel beyond Caboolture except for work.

The court heard although Dr Swierkowski had initially been stood down from his Sunshine Coast HHS role with pay, he was no longer being paid for that role.

Justice David Boddice said the allegations against Dr Swierkowski were very serious and, if convicted, could mean he spent more time behind bars.

Crown barrister Mark Whitbread said Dr Swierkowski was a risk of reoffending or interfering with witnesses, principally his wife.

Dr Swierkowski's barrister Saul Holt told the court his client was the family's main breadwinner and allowing him to return to work would also be beneficial to his wife.

But Justice Boddice said he believe that risk could be mitigated if Dr Swierkowski was to stay out of the Sunshine Coast area.

Dr Swierkowski was banned from travelling north of Caboolture, except on work, and a proposal to work out of Kawana was refused.

Justice Boddice ordered Dr Swierkowski live at a Brisbane residence, adhere to a curfew, abstain from drinking and undergo anger and alcohol management courses.

The matter will return to court at a later date. -NewsRegional

