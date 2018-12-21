Top cop says farewell after 40 years on the job

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling is looking forward to the family friendly community open day, which gives residents the chance to look through the new Tweed Heads Police Station.

THE Tweed Byron Police District boss has chalked up almost 40 years on the job.

But Superintendent Wayne Starling has called it a day, with his last day with NSW Police on Thursday.

In a statement to the community, Supt Starling - who moved to the district from the Lake Illawara command in early 2016 - said he was embarking on annual leave, followed by his retirement.

"I just want to say thanks to the various communities I have had the pleasure of serving as Commander,” Supt Starling said.

"This includes relieving at Batemans Bay and a substantive Commander at Moree, Shoalhaven, Lake Illawarra and now Tweed Byron District.”

Supt Starling said Moree was his first "substantial” command, where his family was warmly welcomed by the community.

"I will always remember their kindness,” he said.

"I have witnessed first-hand the strength our community members have when things are tough from bushfires on the south coast to the bravery of a mother at Tumbulgum who drowned attempting to save her two children.

"I have been humbled by some of the brave men and women I have worked with along the way.

"For the people I have been able to help during my career it has been a privilege.

"Sadly, I will remember adults and children that I was unable to help during my career.

"I wish I could have done more. For the misguided people I have interacted with I hope you find peace.”

Supt Starling said he was "blessed” to have served NSW community for almost 40 years.

"Coming from a Housing Commission home with love but not much money, the police family and community has given me so much more than financial security,” he said.

"It has given me a sense of purpose.”

Supt Starling ended his statement with a message for parents of budding officers.

"If you have children who wish to make a difference with their lives I would strongly suggest considering the Police Force,” he said.

Supt Starling was awarded the Australian Police Medal in 2014 and the Centenary Medal in 2001.