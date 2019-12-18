Menu
Multi-millionaire Sir Ron Brierley has been arrested for possession of child porn.
Crime

Top businessman arrested over alleged child porn

by Mark Morri
18th Dec 2019 10:29 AM
Multi-millionaire businessman Sir Ron Brierley has been arrested and charged for alleged possession of child pornography by Sydney detectives.

The 82-year-old investor and corporate raider was arrested at Sydney Airport after being stopped by Australian Border Force at about 6:30am yesterday on route to Fiji.

Mr Brierley, who was admitted as a Knight in 1988, is one of New Zealand's most successful businessmen and former trustee of the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust.

Charged... Sir Ron Brierley.
He is the founder of one of the country's biggest investment companies R.A. Brierley Investments.

Police allege they began an investigation into child pornography in the eastern suburbs area in August this year.

During this investigation information led them to believe that Mr Brierley was in possession of child pornography material.

Ron Brierley's investiture in 1988.
Mr Brierley lives in one of Sydney's richest streets in Point Piper.

An international alert was placed on his name by detectives.

ABF officers contacted Police yesterday and detained him when he attempted to leave Australia.

It's alleged they found child porn images on his laptop and other electronic devices in his carry-on luggage.

He was taken to Mascot police station where he was charged with six counts relating to possession of child porn.

He was given strict bail conditions to appear at the Downing Centre on February 2.

Ron Brierley in his office in the 1980s.
