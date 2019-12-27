Top bowlers team up to ‘give it a crack’ at Ballina event

Australian reps Aaron Teys and Corey Wedlock are competing in the Summerland Pairs tournament at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina. Photo Mitchell Craig

A HOMECOMING has seen Aaron Teys return to Ballina for its premier lawn bowls event with the $25,00 Summerland Series at Cherry Street Sports Club.

The former Ballina and Evans Head junior now represents Australia and is one of several big names in the sport playing this week.

He has teamed up in the pairs yesterday with Warilla clubmate Corey Wedlock who is currently the top ranked bowler in Australia.

Teys, 26, is back in the pairs competition for the first time since winning it with his father Craig in 2014.

"I was going to go with Dad again, but he said he hasn't been playing enough and would rather I go with someone else," Teys said.

"I'm happy to give it a crack with Corey, we're at the same club and I see him play all the time.

"We're missing one of our bigger tournaments coming here so the club would love us to win this one.

"I used to work and play here too, it's overdue that I haven't been here for so long.

"This will be the first time in a long while I've made it home for Christmas and stayed around to play."

Teys has an impressive CV which includes more than 100 appearances with the Australian Jackaroos since making his international debut in 2017.

He won the Australian Open in 2015 and took home the national indoor title last year.

He recently played with the Tweed Ospreys in the $100,000 Bowls Premier League.

They won the event with Teys named best performer from the eight teams.

Other top performers yesterday included Beenleigh brothers Dale and Dean McWhinney who are back after reaching the final last year.

Casino bowlers David Ball and Gary Burt played well in their section along Ballina's Luke Jones and Kris Lehfeldt.

Both won their opening two games while Ben Twist and Kevin Anderson were dominant throughout the day.

Twist won the singles last summer while Anderson has won numerous Queensland titles since moving to the Gold Coast from Scotland.

Former pairs champion Sean Ingham was back again and this time teamed up with tournament regular Scott De Jongh.

Competition continues from 9am on Saturday with the finals on Sunday.