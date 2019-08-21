Top baseballers in town for World Cup selection

The Australian Under-18 baseball team are in Lismore running a final selection camp before the World Cup in South Korea.

SOME of the best junior baseballers in Australia are currently in Lismore for a final selection camp ahead of the Under-18 World Cup in South Korea.

There are currently 37 players at the Albert Park baseball complex aiming to be picked in the final team of 20.

Training ramps up tomorrow and Friday with the Canadian team arriving for a combination of training and practice games against the Australian.

"It's the first time we've seen some of these guys for about five months and it's a difficult process to cut it down to 20,” high performance coach Glenn Williams said.

"They've all worked really hard to get to this point and we want to make sure we see everyone.

"Plenty of guys that have made this team have gone on to great careers and equally others that have missed out have gone on to better things as well; we make sure they know that

"We've got 10 guys pitching today and we have a fair bit to get through.

"This will be the third time we've worked with Canada at this level, they have one of the best under-18 programs in world baseball.

"We seem to match up well against them and we both enjoying preparing together.”

It is another coup for Lismore City Council which is currently completing a $4.95 million upgrade at the facilities.

The complex has already hosted a number of events this year including the Australian Little League Championships in June.

"The money they've put into the facility is dedicated to player development and these kind of camps,” Williams said.

"The chance to represent your country in a world cup is a pretty special thing and we want a facility that suits those needs.

"We love coming to Lismore; we feel really at home here and the Far North Coast baseball association really looks after us, too.”

The team heads back to Sydney on Saturday before flying out for South Korea on Monday.