Top award caps big season for Ziebell

ALL-ROUND TALENT: Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Player of the Year in action with the ball for the Northern Rivers Rock in the Cricket NSW Regional Bash Twenty20 final at the Sydney Cricket Ground in December. Cricket NSW

CUDGEN all-rounder Caleb Ziebell has taken out the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Cricketer of the Year award for a second straight season.

The annual presentation night was held at Lennox Head Bowling Club.

It is the third time Ziebell has won the award after taking it out for the first time in 2015 before Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Abe Crawford won it the following year.

Alstonville veteran Greg Potter won it off the back of his batting efforts in 2014 while Ballina Bears all-rounder Sam Adams won it for three straight years from 2011.

Ziebell cleaned up at the awards night with the top batting aggregate of 881 runs and the best average of 73.42.

He also won the all-rounder award after finishing the season with 1017 runs and 19 wickets.

Ziebell made his NSW Country debut this season and scored a century against Queensland Country in the Twenty20 final at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.

The match-winning innings of 110 not out included five fours and six sixes from just 60 balls in a 39-run win.

He also won the 2017 Player of the Year in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League and is set for another big year with the Cudgen Hornets.

Cudgen cricket captain Jamie Wilson accepted trophies for the two-day and Twenty20 premierships.

Other awards:

Bowling aggregate: Sam Adams 38 wickets. Bowling average: Anthony Kershler 10.

Fielding award: Adam Fisher 15 catches, 1 run out.

Wicketkeeper: Mitchell Pearce and Adam Rogers 28 dismissals each.

Spirit of Cricket award: Murwillumbah.