Top 9 Parkway Drive Moments

Byron Bay band Parkway Drive smash out their set at the The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre as part of their All Aussie Adventure Tour. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

BYRON Bay's Parkway Drive have continued to push the boundaries of their craft and strived to be one of the best live bands in the world.

The struggle and drive needed for such a task is laid bare in a tell all documentary Viva The Underdogs.

The Reverence world tour saw the band playing 86 shows to more than 227,000 fans globally, and capped it all off with 32 festival appearances attended by more than a million dedicated heavy music fans.

We thought we would take a look at some of the great moments in the bands history.

1) At the start of Crush, Ben Gordon's drumkit rig is set on fire and starts to spin. The theatrical centre piece of a renewed stage performance for the Reverence tour was the result of months of planning and co-ordination to get the European touring rig to Australia.

2) Winston McCall and other band members jump out of a plane for the Vice Grip music video. The stunt was performed for real by each member and Winston publicly stated that he feared for his life while being thrust out of the plane.

3) All three guitarists have played in a wheel chair while on tour. The latest being bass player Jai who ruptured the ACL on his knee just as they were about to begin the tour in August this year. The first person to play in a wheelchair was Luke who hurt his ankle while surfing just before the tour started.

4) The 10-year anniversary performance at the BYRON YAC where the band got everyone up on stage as per usual but this show had the special significance of returning to where the band got their live start. It would also be one of the bands last performances without a barrier. The following gigs in Byron at the Byron Bay High School actually had a barrier installed.

5) Parkway Drive announced they were taking part in a collaboration with Levi's and Australian mental health charity Support Act. Winston also joins Bright Youth Foundation as an ambassador. "The history of this land and its cultures is unequalled in the world; its creativity and spark have survived many thousands of years. This strength needs to be recognised and given light in today's society. It's a great honour to be a part of something so positive. I'm hoping I can be a positive role model, and an accessible part of the music industry."

6) Byron Bay Council removes street sign and spray paints the name Parkway Drive on the road after multiple thefts over many years of the official street sign.

7) Members of Parkway Drive attend the Bentley Protests and West Byron Protests and actively represent Byron Young Residence Alliance showing support for the local community.

8) Four appearances at Download at Donington, headline slot at Bloodstock 2019 and, according to concertarchives.org, 1317 performances in total with 2016 being a peak year with 192 shows in one year.

9) Ben Gordon buys a piece of counterfeit Parkway Drive merch during their tour in Mexico when they stumble upon a whole stall selling unofficial merch. The stall holders themselves oblivious to the fact that the band, who were very friendly upon finding the stall, were in town.

Parkway Drive: Viva The Underdogs, January 22 at the following locations, by state:

NSW

Event Cinemas- Macquarie, Campbelltown, Miranda, Tuggerah, Kotara, Grater Union Shellharbour

QLD

Event Cinemas- Chermside, Indooroopilly, Garden City, Loganholme, Pacific Fair, Robina, Brisbane Myer Centre, Coomera, Townsville City, North Lakes, Maroochydore, Toowoomba Grand Central. BCC Cinemas Noosa.

NT

Event Cinemas Casuarina

WA

Event Cinemas - Innaloo, Whitford

SA

Event Cinemas Marion, GU Film House Adelaide

VIC

Village Cinemas- Sunshine, Knox, Southland, Jam Factory, Fountain Gate, Werribee, Morwell, Albury, Bendigo.

TAS

Village Cinemas - Glenorchy, Launceston