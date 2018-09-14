TOP 70: Three important (and influential) women

TOP COPS: Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce is one of the three senior female police officers on the Northern Rivers. Here Insp Bruce speaks to media about the search for missing man Damien Roadley, who disappeared at Blue Knob.

THE community knows best the people who influence and shape their lives.

And that has become clear with The Northern Star's inaugural 70 Most Influential series released in full at the weekend.

The comprehensive, yet subjective, list called for nominations of the people who have influenced your lives and earned your respect and recognition.

So here are some more.

This week, the Star will profile the powerful people as nominated by you, so keep the nominations coming to news@northernstar.com.au this week, with why they should be on the list.

Nicole Bruce

AS THE first woman to reach the rank of Inspector in the Northern Region, Nicole Bruce is a highly respected police officer in more ways than one.

Starting as a probationary constable when she was 19, Insp Bruce has seen the value of women in policing during her 27 years in the force.

Now attached to the Richmond Police District, Insp Bruce has said she decided to pursue a career in policing to help people, particularly children.

After 15 years as a domestic violence liaison officer, Insp Bruce then spent four years working in child protection.

As one of two senior female officers in her district, Insp Bruce is regarded as an excellent role model for younger women looking for a career in the force.

Susie Johnson

TOP COPS: Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Susia Johnson is one of the three senior female police officers on the Northern Rivers. Here Insp Johnson and senior Constable David Henderson were among hard -working police nationwide working to keep our community safe on Christmas Day. Claudia Jambor

INSPECTOR Susie Johnson is a key senior officer at Richmond Police District.

Renowned for her accessible and open approach, Insp Johnson is highly respected in the region for her highly professional and capable work.

Amongst her duties Insp Johnson has responsibility for the Richmond Police District human resources portfolio.

In June 2017, Insp Johnson was one of the senior police officers involved in the investigation of a fatal crash between a car and train in Kyogle.

Bobbie Cullen

TOP COPS: Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen is one of the three senior female police officers on the Northern Rivers. Here Insp Cullen speaks at the scene of a shark attack on Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay where a man in his 50s died 09/09/2014. Photo Cathy Adams/ The Northern Star Cathy Adams

BASED at the Tweed Byron Police District, Inspector Bobbie Cullen has spoken out about the need for police officers who suffer from trauma on the job to reach out when they need assistance.

She has said the job of policing can be difficult, especially attending traumatic events which can take a toll.

Insp Cullen has called for officers to ask themselves if they need to seek some assistance before they develop PTSD and anxiety.

In September 2014, Inspector Cullen was on the senior officers who worked on the incident where a man was killed by shark at Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay.