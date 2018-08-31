TOP 70: The Northern Rivers' most influential people #61-70

61. Mungo MacCallum

FORMALLY described as a political journalist and commentator, Mungo Wentworth MacCallum cut his teeth covering federal politics from the Canberra Press Gallery in the 1970s to the 1990s.

Regarded as one of Australia's most influential and entertaining political journalists, in a career spanning more than 40 years, MacCallum has written for the country's leading national and state daily newspapers, as well as contributing to numerous magazines and broadcast media.

While many dull but worthy articles on the state of the nation's political landscape are guaranteed to send you to sleep, Mr MacCullum's stories comprise witty and intelligent commentary.

Once described by former prime minister Gough Whitlam as a "tall, bearded descendant of lunatic aristocrats," MacCullum's reportage continues to try and keep the bastards honest.

62. Robert Drewe

ROBERT Drewe's way with words has won the hearts of readers across the country as well as national and international awards.

A regular feature of the Byron Bay Writers Festival, the Bangalow resident launched his new collection of short stories The True Colour of the Sea at this year's festival.

His novel The Drowner (1996) was shortlisted for all five Australian Premier's Awards and his blend of fiction and non-fiction The Shark Net landed him the WA Premier's Prize for Non-Fiction and the Courier-Mail Book of the Year in 2000. The novel is widely used in school curricula and was adapted into an ABC and BBC miniseries.

Recent works have included: Montebello (2012), a sequel to The Shark Net; The Local Wildlife (2013), and Whipbird (2017). His accolades include: Vision Australia Library Awards, Braille Book of the Year (Winner 2001) and the Western Australian Premier's Book Award (Winner 2000).

63. Chris Gulaptis

PERHAPS the defining moment of Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis' political career was when he crossed the floor of Parliament in August 2016 to vote against former NSW Premier Mike Baird's greyhound ban.

The consequences were swift - overnight, he lost his ministerial role as Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast.

Controversially for some, Gulaptis said he couldn't in good conscience support the ban after seeing the economic havoc it would wreak on those in his electorate who relied on the industry.

In the end, his stand was vindicated when the Baird government backflipped on the ban in the face of massive opposition.

A former mayor of now defunct Maclean Shire Council, and a surveyor by trade, Gulaptis was first elected to the seat of Clarence in a 2011 by-election, and retained the seat in 2015.

He is currently serving as the Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Planning.

The seat of Clarence includes all of Clarence Valley Council and Richmond Valley Council areas, with Grafton and Casino the two main inland hubs, plus Evans Head and Yamba on the coast.

64. Anna Ludvik

LISMORE'S 2018 Citizen of the Year, Anna Ludvik, is the founder of an organisation dedicated to the protection of women, children and companion animals at risk of domestic violence.

Ms Ludvik established Lucy's Project in 2013 after the stillbirth of her daughter Lucy, when she saw the need to connect the many organisations across Australia working in isolation on the issue of companion animals and domestic violence, and created the country's first peak organisation, in her own time from her home in Lismore.

Lucy's Project is now internationally recognised with chapters in most states of Australia and gives organisations as diverse as animal shelters, police, women's refuges, government organisations, peak domestic violence services and more, a space to discuss issues, tackle problems and work collaboratively.

65. Steve Mackney

HE'S well-known by most people in the local sporting community and will be in his 10th year as Football Far North Coast general manager in 2019.

The 57-year-old holds one of the Far North Coast's only full-time sporting administrator positions.

Mackney has overseen continued growth of soccer in the region with over 7000 registered participants this season.

He has helped maintain relationships with influential people including former Goonellabah player, Socceroo star and SBS sports presenter Craig Foster.

His mother Marie Mackney, became the inaugural life member of the Lismore Netball Association, and who had the courts in Ballina Street named in her honour.

Mackney also has a keen interest in cricket at local and national level and is a die-hard South Sydney supporter in the NRL.

66. Don Page

THERE would be few people in the Ballina electorate who have made as big an impact, for as many years, as former MP Don Page.

A Nationals stalwart, he was the member between 1988 and 2015.

When he retired, used his valedictory speech in parliament as a rallying cry to keep coal seam gas out of his electorate and to push for the Northern Rivers Rail Trail to get funding.

He was connected to his community and was a popular MP.

The grandson of former Prime Minister Sir Earle Page, and a former Deputy Leader of the Nationals, Mr Page also held various positions in the Shadow Ministry, before becoming the Minister for the North Coast and Minister for Local Government.

And his influence hasn't ended since his retirement from politics - Mr Page is the current chairman of Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers, where he plays a crucial role in fostering economic development and creating local jobs for local people.

67. Bernard Fanning

MUSICIAN Bernard Fanning is best known as the frontman of Powderfinger. He won 18 ARIA awards as part of the band and has received another five ARIAS as part of his solo career.

After moving to Byron Bay with his family, Fanning established La Cueva (The Cave) in Tyagarah, a recording studio with legendary producer Nick Didia.

Fanning joined Brisbane band WAAX on stage at Splendour 2018 to perform Powderfinger's Don't Wanna Be Left Out, and his Falls Festival 2017 set was one of the most talked about at the event.

The importance of Powderfinger as a band and his solo career have cemented this Byron resident as one of the most influential and revered artists in today's Australian music landscape.

68. Pat Grier

AS THE president of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail Association, Pat Grier has brought his considerable corporate leadership experience of lobbying for the transformation of the disused Murwillumbah to Casino rail corridor into a new community asset.

Formerly the long-serving CEO of Ramsay Health Care, the biggest private hospital operator in Australia, since moving to Byron Shire a decade ago Grier has thrown his energy into the local community, forming a think tank, Sourdough Group, to develop ideas to solve high unemployment in the region.

The campaign for the rail trail followed, and has achieved some considerable milestone so far, with the Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek section of the trail already funded, and a business case being developed for the Eltham to Casino section. With Grier's input, and many other tireless volunteers, the NRRT has become a linchpin of efforts to make the trail a reality.

69. Belinda Jeffery

AWARD-winning cookbook author and television presenter Belinda Jeffery has called Mullumbimby home since 2002.

Inspired as a child by Margaret Fulton's eponymous cookbooks, Ms Jeffery's enthusiasm for creating delicious food saw her work in restaurants before owning a cafe, and then writing eight best-selling cookbooks herself.

She also reached millions of people through the six years she presented cooking segments on the Better Homes and Gardens television show.

Ms Jeffery also runs popular hands-on cooking classes and demonstrations for limited numbers of students at the Federal Village Hall in the Byron Hinterland.

Using locally grown and sourced ingredients, Ms Jeffery is a stellar ambassador for Northern Rivers food and produce and regularly inspires home cooks to extend their skills.

70. Dr Michael Douglas

HE MAY be the deputy director of the University Centre for Rural Health, but Dr Michael Douglas also works tirelessly as a refugee advocate for Sanctuary Northern Rivers.

Dr Douglas has been president of the non-profit refugee resettlement organisation for many years, where he fundraises and helpd to assist off-shore refugees to come to Australia under the Government's Humanitarian Settlement program.

Founded in late 2003, Sanctuary has assisted hundreds of African refugees to settle in Lismore and Mullumbimby.

It provides advice and sponsorship when applying for a visa under the program, financial assistance in the form of airfares for these people to come to Australia when a visa is granted and personal support throughout the settlement process.