TOP 70: The Northern Rivers' Most Influential #1-10

10. Geoff Hannah

Geoff Hannah. Sophie Moeller

YOU could easily fill one of Geoff Hannah's famed hand-crafted cabinets with his many accolades.

The humble Lismore local thought someone was kidding him when was advised by letter he was to receive a medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) earlier this year.

He has received the Silver Medallion for the Arts in the Lismore Bicentennial Australia Day Awards, 1988 and the National Exhibition for Woodwork Award on four occasions in the Tradtional Furniture Section.

A master craftsman since 1973, he received a Churchill Fellowship in 1980 that inspired him to create some of the masterpieces he has become famous for, taking him to took him to the workshops of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, and the Palace of Versailles, France.

His Australiana Cabinet sold to a Belgian private collector for $500,000 and his Yarralumla Cabinet in Government House, Sydney, has attracted more than 90,000 school children through its doors.

Examples of Mr Hannah's masterful and intricate skills can be seen in his cabinets such as:

Bicentary cabinet with the Hannah family

Yarralumla cabinet located in Government House, Canberra

Australiana cabinet bought by a private collector in Belgium

Hannah cabinet dedicated to the Hannah family and the

Chinoiserie cabinet presented at an exhibition at the Lismore Regional Art Gallery.

Mr Hannah's well-known creation The Hannah Cabinet has been on display at the new Lismore Regional Gallery since it opened last October.

It is valued at at least $1 million, took 5000 hours to complete and is made up of 34 fine timbers and 17 types of stone - including a secret compartment made of woven material from Marie Antionette's bed.

Despite his success, Mr Hannah still focuses his commitment to teaching and passing on his infectious love of working in wood from his home workshop three days a week in Lismore.

9. Julian Louis

Julian Louis.

EVER since arriving in Lismore to take the reins as Artistic Director at NORPA in 2007, Julian Louis has made it his goal to turn Lismore into a cultural hub within the country, and although he is not alone in that endeavour, he has been pivotal in it.

Julian Louis is a graduate of CSU Theatre Media, NIDA Director's course, and he trained with French master clown Phillippe Gaulier in London.

The company has grown to present a contemporary performing arts program, made up of original productions created through NORPA's Generator program, national and international touring works and community cultural events.

For NORPA, Louis has conceived and directed Railway Wonderland (2012 and 2015), performed on Lismore's disused railway train station.

He also commissioned My Radio Heart, a co-production with Urban Theatre Projects.

He was also collaborator on Cockfight, a dance theatre work with The Farm, and co-director on Bundjalung Nghari: Three Brothers with Rhoda Roberts, David Page and Frances Rings.

NORPA and Lismore City Hall have become over the years a space for Aboriginal culture, LGTBIQ+ culture and immigrant groups to thrive and connect with the general community.

Louis has been a vocal supporter of artwork created in regional centres for the whole country, as metropolitan areas should not have have the monopoly on cultural advancement.

But Louis does not simply whine and cry about grants not received. He creates, he puts work, dancers and actors on stage, he produces local stories and makes them accessible to all in beautiful, playful works that speak to everyone.

In 2016, as part of the If These Halls Could Talk project, Louis showed up on a Saturday afternoon in February, so did dozens of Federal residents.

From that sharing of experiences, Dreamland was born: a piece that not only told the history of Eureka, it told the history of the soul of the Northern Rivers and, to some extent, the history of Australia.

All shows sold out and most people who saw the piece can remember it clearly. And that does not happen every day.

8. Vaughan Macdonald

Vaughan Macdonald. Susanna Freymark

A CANNABIS arm which could become Australia's biggest medicinal cannabis producer, Australia's first crowdfunded bioHub, and the $14 million upgrade of Casino Saleyards are just some of the projects which have kicked off and are coming to Casino thanks to Richmond Valley Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald.

Mr Macdonald took over the council's management seamlessly following the resignation of John Walker in 2016, and has continued the council's proactive attitude for business.

Promoted internally, before this Mr Macdonald had been the council's chief operating officer since 2015.

And in his time at the top so far he has made sure everyone knows Richmond Valley is open for business.

He's been a steady hand at the till for council and a consistent spruiker of the opportunities available in his region.

The $14 million upgrade of Casino Saleyards is earmarked for completion at the end of this year and is expected to create a nationally significant saleyard complex.

And you can't go past the fact Mr Macdonald pushed for the cannabis plant which is touted as the "largest medical cannabis facility in the southern hemisphere".

Upon the announcement last year, Mr Macdonald said the proposed cannabis project would significantly add to the Richmond Valley's gross regional product, and was expected to create around 300 direct new jobs into the local economy.

Down the road is another big project - Woodburn Riverside Park is due for a $700,000 makeover to help make it attractive to passing motorists post-bypass.

He's not afraid to take up opportunities other local government areas have missed - an example being the $37 million industrial food hub proposed for Bangalow.

While it's not been given a go-ahead for Casino just yet, Mr Macdonald got in touch with the developers and said he would be "willing to have conversations" with them.

The council boss is also a big supporter for the Northern Rivers Rail Trail, and is pushing for the potential tourist attraction to become a reality.

7. Mandy Nolan

Mandy Nolan. Contributed

MANDY Nolan may be a comedian, but she's not a joke.

She is arguably the second powerhouse in Mullumbimby, after the Mullum Hydro-Electric Power Station.

After 30 years as a comedian, author and teacher, Nolan is the only reason why there is such a vibrant comedy culture on the Northern Rivers.

She runs eight regular monthly comedy rooms in the region, varying from open mic to feature rooms, plus unique pop up events.

The Ballina RSL Big Gig has been been running every month as a free comedy show for 11 years.

She also runs regular gigs right across the Northern Rivers.

Nolan, is from Wondai in Queensland's South Burnett Region, and started out as a radical feminist comic in Brisbane where she attended the University of Queensland.

Mandy Nolan has been credited for teaching comedy to stars such as Hannah Gadsby at her Comedy Writing Course at Byron Community College, running now for over a decade.

She was also the creator of the Bangalow Big Joke Festival, which was held from 2007 to 2009.

Her two-woman show Women Like Us with former comedy student Ellen Briggs has also been a hit across the country, selling out 80 venues for the last three years, including at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe.

Nolan has also penned three books with Finch publishing: Her memoir What I Would Do If I Were You (2011), Boyfriends We've all Had and Shouldn't Have (2014), Home Truths (2015) and now Women Like Us in 2018.

She's fierce commentator online, often bringing issues to the forefront of the community because, let's face it, when Nolan speaks, people listen.

Nolan pioneered Stand UP for Dementia, a peer reviewed humour therapy for people with dementia.

She was a regular contributor to Wendy Harmer's publication The Hoopla from 2012 to 2015.

A less-known side of Nolan is her PR and communications role, currently with Mullum Music festival, a role she has held since 2008.

And if all that is not enough, Nolan is a mother-of-five - the "true source" of her creativity.

6. Elton Cummings

Elton Cummings. Marc Stapelberg

THERE is now a generation of Northern Rivers residents who have never known life without the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The crews rescue people from crashes, the tops of mountains and dangerous seas.

But it all began with an idea, and a strong campaign from Elton Cummings, who is effectively the reason why this service exists on the Northern Rivers.

Mr Cummings led the charge for the service to have a base in the region, sparked by a death on a North Coast beach in 1976.

A man has lost his life, and Mr Cummings believed there was a need for the swift aerial service.

Mr Cummings reflected on what the helicopter had meant to the region at its birthday celebrations in December last year.

"I'm very proud that we gave it a good foundation to get it to where it is today," Mr Cummings said at the time.

"I'm jealous because they've got everything we never had and sad because had I maybe got bigger aircraft, quicker and faster we might have been able to save more lives."

He said the chopper had come along way from the early days, when the crew had just an oxy-viva, a first aid kit, static rope and a few other essential items.

Many years on, he said the equipment they had access to had changed a great deal.

"Compared to now, it is a theatre, this is as good as a doctor's hospital theatre," he said.

In another interview, Mr Cummings said the founding committee were "on struggle street" for seven years before growing community support and other sponsors saw the service flourish.

"They've taken that dream I had as the founder way past my expectations," Mr Cummings said.

"I never thought we'd get to the fantastic operation we have today. It's a medical surgery in the sky."

The service is on call 24/7 and attends about 2000 missions each year, including everything from road incidents to rescues and urgent hospital transfers.

Just this week, the service was called to Tabulam where a young boy was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.

Mr Cummings has also been involved with the Ballina Jet Boat Rescue.

5. Rebekka Battista

Rebekka Battista. Marc Stapelberg

SHE has been a driving force for a Northern Rivers charity that's been helping children for 17 years.

Rebekka Battista is the fundraising coordinator for Our Kids, the charity formally known as the Northern Rivers Children's Health Fund.

The charity was founded by Dr Chris Ingall in 2001 raises funds for children's health services across the Northern Rivers.

In the past, this has seen the group purchase new equipment for the paediatric wards of Lismore Base Hospital and other hospitals in the area.

Along with this work, the group also runs an annual community grants program.

Among Our Kids' fundraising efforts is the annual Our Kids Winter Ball.

Ms Battista has previously told The Northern Star of the generosity on show from the community at the event.

"Each year the support for the Winter Ball is remarkable, so many people rally to help create such a beautiful space to help raise funds for Our Kids," she said earlier this year.

This year, funds raised at the ball went toward the Our Kids Communtiy Grants program, which secures $25,000 worth of equipment for local hospitals each year.

Of a Superhero Day held in Lennox Head in July, which also supported the charity, Ms Battista said the community's support meant it was possible for more children to receive medical care in the local area.

"The funds raised purchases paediatric equipment for our local hospitals throughout the region from Grafton to Tweed," she said.

"Since 2001 over $1.4 million worth of equipment has been purchased by Our Kids to help our kids stay local when needing medical care."

Our Kids also provides financial help to nursing staff through paediatric education, enhancing their skill set to maintain a high level of care for Northern Rivers children.

The charity also hosts the annual Midwife of the Year award and New and Continual Education Scholarship for Midwives as part of the Dorothy Edwards Trust Fund.

Ms Battista is secretary on the board of directors of Our House, a joint project run by the Northern Rivers Community Cancer Foundation and Our Kids.

She is involved with The Stella Network, a Lismore-based network work women in business and for 12 years until August 2010, operated the Left Bank Cafe with her husband Gianpiero Battista.

4. Kevin Hogan

Kevin Hogan. Kevin Hogan MP Facebook page

SINCE being elected to the Federal seat of Page in 2013, Nationals MP Kevin Hogan has carved out a reputation for getting money where it's needed.

The seat of Page takes in Ballina, Lismore, Casino, Kyogle, plus Grafton and the northern reaches of Coffs Harbour in the south.

Hogan was somewhat of an unknown quantity when elected with the change of government from Labor to the Coalition in 2013.

But after a quiet couple of years, he finished 2015 with a flurry of funding announcements worth $12 million.

It included $3.5m for Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange in Casino, $850,000 for the completion of the Ballina Marine Rescue Tower, $2.85m to construct the Lismore Regional Art Gallery and $4.15m to improve sugar freight and logistics at Harwood Mill and Refinery.

That achievement marked what has become Hogan's brand, if you will - the pragmatic ability to find funding where it's needed.

Another huge achievement was finding the tens of millions of dollars to help Kyogle Council replace its network of decrepit timber bridges.

Kyogle has 369 mostly timber bridges, and 70 which more than half a century old.

Hogan lobbied for special, ongoing funding to replace the bridges, and it has flowed almost continuously since 2016.

A former teacher and financial planner from Sydney, Hogan lives in Clunes with his wife Karen and their teenage children.

He was elected Deputy Speaker in March this year, an esteemed role showing he was respected.

Politically, he has been a savvy operator, sidestepping controversial partisan issues and focusing on practical delivery.

But notably he opposed the coal-seam gas industry on the Northern Rivers - which was electoral poison - and sensibly backed gay marriage, a position which was vindicated in the postal plebiscite.

Just recently Kevin Hogan made boldest move of his career, announced he would sit on the crossbench in protest at the succession of knifings of Prime Ministers.

The move was supported by 85 per cent of voters in an online Northern Star poll - but time will tell whether the local branch members of the National Party support this move.

3. Isabella Pennefather and Elizabeth Abegg

Isabella Pennefather and Elizabeth Abegg. contributed Facebook Spell & the

YOU know you've made it as an attractive business when Lana Del Ray is shopping in your store in Byron Bay.

From the local markets to a global success story, Spell & The Gypsy Collective, a loved and internationally recognised local brand, has come a long way since its humble beginnings.

Spell & The Gypsy is now a multi-million dollar bohemian fashion label based in Byron Bay.

The founders of Spell, sisters Isabella (nicknamed Spell) Pennefather and Elizabeth Abegg, began selling handmade jewellery and clothing at the Byron Bay markets.

From there, the bohemian brand gained traction and took off.

A far cry from the market tent, locals, tourists and celebrities now flock to the luxury Byron Bay boutique at 15 Browning St.

The business employs more than 50 people at its headquarters in the Byron Bay industrial estate.

Their flowy and feminine designs are becoming increasingly popular, and have seen the label expand rapidly. These days you are unlikely to attend a music festival anywhere without spotting a Spell outfit.

All garments are designed and sampled in the Arts & Industry Estate at Byron Bay, and produced ethically in factories around the world. The brand is working towards environmental certification as well.

Online sales topped $1 million last year and famous names like Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, Margot Robbie, Blake Lively, Elsa Pataky, Lana Del Ray and Sienna Miller are among their global fans.

The brand currently has 927,000 Instagram followers and counting - the business has come a long way in 10 years.

The sisters have a vision to become one of the most inspiring and conscious fashion brands in the world.

2. Norm Black and Richard Johnson

Norm Black and Richard Johnston. Marc Stapelberg

LAST YEAR was a break-out year for online travel company TripADeal which made the Financial Review's Fast 100 list for the second year in a row.

The Byron Bay company was ranked first on the list - with revenue of $89.88 million a 464.8 per cent increase over the past three years.

Co-founded by Norm Black and Richard Johnson, the company began trading in 2011 and now employs 90 people and growing.

On their website, TripADeal offer a philosophy that has contributed to the success: "We make travel dreams come true by offering bucket list adventures at unbelievable prices. Whether it's a guided tour of China, luxury river cruise through Europe, accommodation in Bali, or a local getaway, TripADeal offers something for everyone".

To make the Financial Review's Fast 100, entrants must have commenced trading before July 1, 2013, and provide four years of turnover data, with a minimum of $500,000 in the first reporting period (2013-14).

Black and Johnston, two Byron Bay shop owners founded the company in 2011 by Norm Black and Richard Johnston because of a shared love of travel.

From their humble offices in Byron they send over 30,000 travellers on trips each year.

In 2017, TripADeal was voted Best Online Travel Agency by AFTA, the Australian Federation of Travel Agents.

The co-founders started fairly conventionally but booking villas in Bali for people who wanted quality accommodation at affordable prices.

"But that's easy to replicate. So we leapt before we looked and started creating our own end-to-end travel products, cutting out some of the multitudes of middlemen in this industry," Mr Black was quoted in the Financial Review.

"People used to think of Canada/Alaska, for example, as a $12,000 trip. We've made it $5000 and you're seeing exactly the same things."

TripADeal got good buy in from major airlines such as Etihad, Emirates and Singapore which helped establish its business and now contracts its own ground operators.

No one visiting TripADeal's humble shopfront in the Byron industrial estate would ever guess what a global success story this company has become.

1. Stuart and Cedar Anderson

Cedar and Stuart Anderson. NOLi Ganda

IT'S the sweetest success story of all time and only natural we should hand the Northern Star's inaugural Most Influential status to the two inventors of Flowhive.

Stuart and Cedar Anderson have revolutionised the beekeeping industry and made making honey available to the masses.

Their business has been a runaway success and broken all sort of records along the way.

The father and son duo set out to make the beehive simpler and less stressful for the bees.

Their box replicates a beehive but contains plastic innards which means you can literally turn the tap on and watch the honey flow.

In February 2015, they launch a crowdfuning campaign on Indiegogo with a modest goal to raise $70,000.

Withing 15 minutes it had already attracted US $250,000 in pre orders and went on to become the most successful crowdfunding campaign ever launched ouside of the US.

By the time their campaign ended they had raised US $12.48 million and a star was born.

With help from a handful of skilled friends and family members and a nail-biting lack of preparation, the Indiegogo campaign was launched in February 2015, with the humble goal of US$70,000.

That goal was reached within minutes of the campaign going live.

Within 15 minutes, the campaign had attracted US$250,000 in pre-orders and was soon breaking Indiegogo's website and a slew of crowdfunding records.

The fastest to reach $1 million

The fastest to reach $2 million

The most successful campaign ever launched on Indiegogo

The most successful crowdfunding campaign ever launched outside the US.

A love for the bees and the natural world has always been a significant part of the lives of the father-son inventing team behind the idea, Stuart and Cedar Anderson.

It all started because Cedar felt bad about crushing bees during the honey harvest. He was also sick of being stung and having to spend a whole week harvesting his honey.

"The first idea was simply that there must be a better way, and I'd been thinking about that from a very young age," says Cedar, who started keeping bees when he was about six.

For almost a decade, Cedar and Stu tinkered away in the shed to find a way to harvest honey that was less stressful on the bees - and the beekeeper. They were chasing the beekeeper's dream.

Stu and Cedar would draw sketches and discuss ideas; then Cedar would use his remarkable lay engineering nous to come up with working prototypes.

After trialling many methods over the years, and finding nothing they were really happy with, Cedar developed an idea to split the cells horizontally. While this idea worked, it was soon replaced.

It was while working on that invention, that the real "Eureka" moment occurred.

"I think Dad had had a few strong coffees that morning," Cedar recalls.

"He held his hands together in a way that resembled a honey cell and then moved them so the two halves were offset."

"I knew straight away exactly what he was talking about," Cedar says.

That was the morning the Flow system was born.

Months of experimentation led to a number of prototypes, a lot of trial and error, then friendly beekeepers trying out the designs.

The frames worked. Very well indeed. And it soon became clear that Stu and Cedar had something really special that was going to change beekeeping forever.

With the patents set in place, what the Andersons needed then was capital to fund production and take Flow Hive to the world. They figured it would take about $100,000 to get the moulds made to manufacture the plastic parts for the frames.