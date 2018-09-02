TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #51-60

TODAY we reveal the next installment in our 70 Most Influential series.

51. Serge Benyahon

Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon.

SERGE Benhayon is the founder of Goonellabah-based Universal Medicine.

The alternative medicine business last month became the first Hall of Fame inductee at the Lismore Business Excellence Awards.

The group delivers lectures, talks, audio teachings and treatments from its clinics.

Mr Benhayon launched Universal Medicine in September 1999.

Mr Benhayon - who also spent 20 years in the sports industry - hosts courses, workshops and retreats in Australia and abroad.

His business "teaches, practises and hence brings true healing and true wellbeing", according to their website.

Much of his work has centred around "the causes of illness and disease having their roots in a certain type of energy".

However Universal Medicine also has its detractors who question the validity of some of its workshops and methods.

52. Chris Hanley

Chris Hanley. Patrick Gorbunovs

A VISIT to Adelaide Writers Week, where he shared a cigarette with crime writer Elmore Leonard, was one of the elements which saw Chris Hanley found the Byron Bay Writer's Festival in 1996.

A passionate reader, Mr Hanley thought the area was prefect for such a festival and worked with local businesses and writers such as Di Morrisey to get started.

Since then, the BBWF has grown run from strength to strength, and is now a highly respected event.

After 20 years, he stood down as chair of the Northern Rivers Writers' Centre.

Mr Hanley has also been a leading real estate agent in the region for more than two decades and has held many other roles including chairman of the Byron Master Plan Committee.

53. Jane Laverty

Jane Laverty. CLAYTON LLOYD

AS REGIONAL Manager for the NSW Business Chamber on the Northern Rivers, Jane Laverty stepped in the job shortly before the 2017 floods hit the region courtesy of ex-Cyclone Debbie.

She was one of the eight person Lismore Business Flood Recovery Taskforce.

The former Byron Shire Council Economic Development and Tourism Co-ordinator is known for taking an holistic approach when it comes to working with businesses in the region.

Ms Laverty has also lost no time to standing up to big companies on behalf of small business - last January she was critical of Optus when every customer in Evans Head lost phone service.

54. Maddy-Rose Braddon, Mandie Kai and Katy Cooper-Wares

Volunteers from Helping Hands for Lismore Flood Relief. From left, Jim Hobbs, Katie Cooper-Wares, Kita Kedford and Maddy Braddon. Samantha Poate

THE humanity of a community often shines through in the worst circumstances.

Lismore Helping Hands began as a Facebook group launched by Maddy-Rose Braddon, an environmental science student at Southern Cross University, but it grew to represent what is possible when a town bands together in times of tragedy.

The group helped to clean up Lismore and distribute donated goods and food after the devastating March 2017 flood.

Ms Braddon was soon joined by Mandie Kai and Katy Cooper-Wares in running the group, and they amassed a huge cohort of keen helpers.

Backed by Lismore City Council, the group was the first in Australia to use recovers.org, a US-based platform for community disaster responses.

Cr Elly Bird previously told The Northern Star the group co-ordinated more than 1450 volunteers to attend almost 1000 jobs logged through this online platform.

Eighteen months on, Lismore Helping Hands is still connecting the community on Facebook.

55. Bob McTavish

Surfing pioneer and legend Bob McTavish. Contributed

BOB McTavish of Byron Bay has been a household name for two generations of surfers, shaping thousands of custom boards through a career that began in the early 1960s.

Now 74, he continues to live the lifestyle and can be found in the shaping bay or in the surf almost every day.

According to a biography on the Surfline website, McTavish as a teenager had a reputation as a highly skilled waverider and something of a hellman.

In 1962 he and Sydney surfer David Chidgey stowed away on a ship bound for Honolulu, only to be caught by authorities and sent back after a month on the North Shore.

He spent time in Sydney but by the mid-1970s he was living on the Far North Coast and never left.

56. Tony Pfeiffer

Tony Pfeiffer.

IN 2016, Enova Energy made history as Australia's first community-owned renewable energy retailer.

The energy company is breaking exciting new ground as a notable pioneer in the growing community renewable energy field.

Transforming community energy models, Enova is led by Tony Pfeiffer, who was appointed Managing Director on July 1 2017.

In two years the community owned energy company has already signed up 4000 clients.

Tony brought more than 34 years experience in the utilities sector to Enova, having worked as senior executive in business strategy, economic management, operational management and business performance across several roles including Ergon Energy Queensland.

The company recently won Best of The Best Regional Sustainability Award by helping locals access concessions to their energy bills.

57. Tony Davies

Tony Davies. Cathryn McLauchlan

TONY Davies is the CEO of social justice organisation Social Futures (formerly Northern Rivers Social Development Council) - one of the largest employers of community services in the region.

For more than 40 years since the vision started in 1974 the organisation has become the provider of the most diverse range of social services in the region.

The organisation grew by more than 150 per cent in two years until 2016, delivering 25 programs and services for around 5276 people per annum.

Social Futures now employs more than 180 staff.

Mr Davies' work through Social Futures encompasses homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, programs that promote participation for the disabled, community sector support, professional development, and systemic advocacy.

58. Tom and Emma Lane

Tom and Emma Lane.

THE former Sydney power couple is behind one of the most ambitious food enterprises the Northern Rivers has ever seen - The Farm.

They gave up their city life and careers in fashion retail and advertising and grew a business that is well-loved by the community and a tourist draw card - helping put Byron Bay on the map for foodie delights.

The Farm is an 80-acre working farm and multi-faceted operation, a legacy project with community at heart, educating people about sustainability, and delivering locally-grown food through the 'paddock to plate' philosophy.

And it all started after finding their then three-year-old daughter, Matilda, sitting in the veggie patch of their hobby farm munching on beans she had grown herself.

59. David Bradbury

David Bradbury with his three year old son Omar. Contributed

ACADEMY Award nominated film-maker David Bradbury began his career in 1972 as an ABC radio journalist, and has since produced 25 documentary films.

He graduated from the Australian National University with a degree in political science.

Bradbury has won international film festival prizes, received five Australian Film Industry awards, and two Academy Award nominations: Frontline (1981) about cameraman Neil Davis's time in South Vietnam and Cambodia in the 1960s and 1970s, and Chile: When Will It End? (1987) about the dictatorial South American regime.

The Byron Shire resident He has cemented his career as an independent journalist and documentarist that delves into difficult national and international political issues and highlights the plight of the disadvantaged.

60. Knitting Nannas

Some of the Knitting Nannas. Jamie Brown

THEY were there for Bentley, formed their own coastguard and sprinkled coal dust on their breakfast.

Knitting Nannas Against Gas are a force to be reckoned with; not only are they impressive crafters, their peaceful protests have become a big part of the fabric of the Northern Rivers.

They can often be seen with their yellow knitted creations outside politicians' offices and when there's an environmental cause to back, they'll be there.

The group formed on the Northern Rivers in June, 2012.

At that time, it was sparked by a growing concern for gas exploration on agricultural land.

But they've since taken a stand against other issues.

On their website, the group says their knitting skills are "less important than the act of bearing witness".