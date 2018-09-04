TOP 70: Northern Rivers Most Influential #31-40

31. Brett Lacey

Brett Lacey. Marc Stapelberg

AS THE executive director of businesses and children's services with the House With No Steps, Brett Lacey plays an important role in the lives of many people on the Northern Rivers.

He's based at Summerland House Farm at Alstonville, a facility which provides jobs for about 100 local people with disabilities.

Mr Lacey has worked with the House With No Steps since 2004.

He has driven and overseen major changes to the site, including the expansion of the cafe and function centre, the introduction of The Grocer, a new water park, mini golf, tractor tours and the growth of their macadamia, hydroponic tomato and avocado industries.

And there is still more to come at Summerland House Farm under Mr Lacey's leadership.

Earlier this year a $6 million expansion to the farm was announced, which will expand the macadamia dehusking and sorting facilities and develop a nationally significant tourism experience. It is expected to provide at least 30 new jobs.

32. Ric Richardson

Ric Richardson. Jay Cronan

RIC Richardson may not be a household name, but chances are, you've used one of his inventions.

The Byron Bay-based inventor is best known for taking on Microsoft and winning in a multi-million dollar patent infringement case.

The case revolved around an early invention developed by the company he founded, Uniloc - it was a form of product activation used to prevent software piracy.

A jury found Microsoft products Windows XP, Office XP, and Windows Server 2003 infringed the Uniloc patent.

Microsoft won an appeal against the court decision to award him $388 million. A counter-appeal saw the judgment re-instated, however the costs awarded remained confidential.

Mr Richardson has developed a raft of technology-based inventions since, and spends time nurturing new inventors in the region, free of charge.

He is now an independent inventor, and some of the technologies he is working on include a shark warning system, ship design, and password replacement technology.

33. Craig Parry

Craig Parry.

NORTHERN Rivers photographer Craig Parry has established an international reputation as a wildlife and nature photographer, with more than 132,000 fans on Instagram.

As a Sony Global Ambassador, his work regularly sees him travelling to all corners of the globe in pursuit of new adventures, and he can often be found working with the likes of National Geographic, Discovery Channel and Travel Channel.

He also established the Craig Parry Gallery Shop on Fletcher Street in Byron Bay in December 2016.

He regularly holds workshops and tours to Tonga and Botswana.

He received first place with The Ghost in the Golden Turtle International Photography Competition (2017); first place with Life & Death in the International Landscape Photographer of the Year (2014) and first place with Fin Swipe in the International Photographer of the Year (2014).

He also received acclaim for his Emergence and Surface Tension images.

34. Pam Brook

Pam Brook. Patrick Gorbunovs

PAM Brook, with husband Martin, owns a family-run business Brookfarm at St Helena near Byron Bay.

"A family dream to move to the country and a passion for quality, healthy food" was what sparked the couple to transform a run down dairy farm into a working macadamia farm surrounded by 30,000 sub-tropical rainforest trees.

Starting with muesli, the product list at Brookfarm has evolved since 2000 to include macadamia oils, granola, trail mixes and muesli bars.

Clever marketing has given their product a global audience - their environmentally sustainable products can be found on Qantas flight menus - and numerous industry awards place them amongst the most successful businesses, not only on the Northern Rivers, but across the country.

The Brook family have made a new addition to their stable of popular products in recent years - Brookies Gin is made by at the team at Cape Byron Distillery, led by son Eddie.

35. Simon Baker

Simon Baker. Nic Duncan

LONG before he became an international star, Simon Baker was a Ballina High School student who grew up at Lennox Head.

A successful career on television took him from the Australian drama E Street to the US to star in TV series The Guardian, the hugely popular series The Mentalist and films such as The Devil Wears Prada - receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.

Baker, wife Rebecca Rigg and three children and have a home at Nashua.

This year, Baker made his directorial debut, working with Tim Winton to adapt his novel Breath to the big screen.

In promoting the film, Baker chose to host a special screening for local audiences at the Ballina Cinema which involved a Q&A session.

He said reading the novel in Los Angeles made him homesick, so much did it resonate with him and his childhood memories surfing as a boy at Lennox Head.

36. Stan Gilchrist

Stan Gilchrist. Marc Stapelberg

STAN Gilchrist of Goonellabah is the founder and chairman of the Northern NSW branch of the Lord's Taverners, a non-profit organisation of cricket lovers that helps young people and the disadvantaged.

He is a former school teacher, school inspector, cricketer, cricket coach - and father of Adam Gilchrist, the one-time Kadina High School student whose thrilling batting changed the way the sport looks at wicketkeeper-batsmen.

Stan Gilchrist completed high school at Inverell in the 1950s and an engineering and education degree at the University of NSW in the early 1960s.

After having been involved in Rotary and various other charitable organisations over the years, Stan Gilchrist said the Lord's Taverners was the best organisation he had been involved with in terms of its ability to help people achieve their goals and improve their lives.

He was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2015 for his services to cricket and the community.

37. Ridley and Mieke Bell

Ridley Bell. Rocco Pirrottina - Distant Light

THE Bell family, owners of Mountain Blue Farms in northern NSW, know what it takes to produce Australia's biggest and sweetest blueberries.

Considered a world leading expert, Ridley Bell has been actively involved in the development of the Australian blueberry industry since 1975.

His early work has involved the development of several Northern Highbush varieties, which are now grown worldwide. Named 2010 NSW Farmer of the Year, Ridley continued his involvement in the development of new varieties of berries, including the world renowned variety, Eureka - a larger berry which wife Mieke named.

The Bell family remain committed to the development of the industry, allocating business resources to the research and development of breeding and technology.

The Bell family are also passionate philanthropists and they have been supporting local community initiatives around Lismore for more than 25 years, and since 2014 have invested over USD$2 million in education and health systems strengthening in Northern Uganda.

38. Toni and David McCaffery

David and Toni McCaffery. Contributed

Toni and David McCaffery fought tirelessly for the immunisation cause after the heartbreak of losing a child to whooping cough.

Their daughter Dana was only a month old when she died of the vaccine-preventable disease.

Dana was too young to get her booster, so lacked a protective barrier that vaccination provides.

The heartbroken parents shared the tragic story of losing their baby for a national campaign aimed at raising immunisation rates and fighting online anti-vax propaganda.

They wanted to make sure people knew the dangers of the diseases vaccines have been invented for and to push back against the scare campaigns of the anti vaccination movement.

During this time their advocacy was met with widespread criticism by members of the Australian Vaccination Network.

Dana's death triggered a NSW Health review, with a free booster shot for pregnant mothers just one measure to help provide protection for young babies in the first few weeks of life.

39. Digby Moran

Digby Moran. Marc Stapelberg

ARTIST Albert 'Digby' Moran is one of the Northern Rivers' most recognised artists.

Growing up on The Island is a major solo exhibition he just opened up at Lismore Regional Gallery on August 31.

Moran was born in Ballina and raised on Cabbage Tree Island. His father was Dungutti and his mother Bundjalung.

Moran's life is divided into two parts: before he started painting, and after.

He worked in agriculture and even as a boxer with Jimmy Sharman's troupe before he turned his hand to painting.

In 1991 he undertook an art course through TAFE which launched his career as an artist.

Painting provided a vehicle to express his stories with a strong focus on his time at Cabbage Tree Island.

His work is strongly linked to Digby's childhood and mostly happy memories, with his close and loving family: playing in the sand and on the river banks, swimming and fishing.

40. Deb Cox

Deb Cox with Fiona Eagger. Contributed

SCREENWRITER and producer Deb Cox has made her mark on Australian television and film.

Cox founded Every Cloud Productions with colleague Fiona Eagger, and togetehr they develoepd and produced TV hits such as The Gods of Wheat Street (2014), East of Everything (2008), Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (2012), and Newton's Law (2017).

Cox and Eagger unveiled Deadlock on ABC iView this July, a coming-of-age series loosely based on a Broken Head crash in 2006, in which four teens from Goonellabah lost their lives after their car collided with a tree.

Her next big project is Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries, set to go into production in October; a spin-off from Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries.

Set in 1964, audiences will meet the gorgeously reckless Peregrine Fisher, who must prove herself brilliant enough to become a world class private detective in her own right.

Another project in development by Cox is a re-make of the 1973 series Seven Little Australians, based on the Ethel Tuner book of the same name.