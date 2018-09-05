TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

21. Jyllie Jackson

Jyllie Jackson.

TWENTY-FOUR years ago, leading lantern lady Jyllie Jackson had a vision for a festival that would light Lismore's streets with creativity, community spirit and hope.

That vision manifested into Lismore's biggest volunteer-run community event, the Lismore Lantern Parade.

The event has continued to warm the hearts of tens of thousands of visitors who attend each year, generating an average $1.3 million for Lismore businesses.

Ms Jackson remains the creative mind behind the annual event, tirelessly fundraising, running lantern workshops and organising her team of volunteers leading up to the event in the heart of winter.

In its history, the parade has faced uncertainty, but Ms Jackson always found a way to get it back on track.

With more than 40 years of experience in the creative industries, her roles have varied from fashion designer to CEO and artistic director.

As Founding Director of LightnUp Inc (an independent community arts enterprise), Ms Jackson manages projects ranging from three artists to three thousand participants across both metropolitan and regional areas of Australia.

22. Parkway Drive

Parkway Drive.

WITH 235,000 records sold and its albums IRE and Reverence reaching No 1 in the ARIA charts, Parkway Drive has cemented Byron Bay in metal history.

The band is synonymous with big festival dates around the world including Download and Hellfest and is internationally renowned as one of the best live heavy bands across globe.

All members of the band have maintained a close connection to their home town, and have been active in local campaigns close to their hearts.

Drummer Ben Gordon said having a job where they could travel the world allowed them perspective on how special Byron Bay was.

The band's last four albums have reached the top 10 of the Australian ARIA charts and sit alongside one EP, two DVDs, a split album and one book, titled Ten Years of Parkway Drive.

Its headline shows boast incredible lighting and pyrotechnic displays and yet it all started in Byron's own Youth Centre 15 years ago.

An ongoing point of interest is the legion of fans that continue to remove the street sign from which the band took its name.

23. Justine Elliot

Justine Elliot.

A FORMER police officer, Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot was first elected to Parliament in 2004 in what was considered a significant upset over a Howard Government minister, Larry Anthony.

The Richmond electorate includes Tweed Shire and Byron Shire, and is currently held by Ms Elliot on a 4% margin, making it a marginal electorate.

It has transformed over the last 30 years from a predominantly rural seat into a fast growing suburban one.

Elliot's main office is in Tweed Heads, the population and voting powerhouse of the electorate.

However, she can also be seen visiting Byron Shire from time to time to announce funding for various projects.

While in Parliament she has served as the Minister for Ageing from 2007-10, and the Parliamentary Secretary for Trade from 2010-13, during the Rudd/Gillard government.

Elliot's husband Craig Elliot has recently announced that he will be the Labor Party's candidate for the seat of Tweed in next year's NSW state election.

24. Simon Stahl

Simon Stahl.

THE chief executive of the Northern Co-operative Meatworks Company at Casino, Simon Stahl, took up the position in 2012 after long serving CEO Gary Burridge.

In 2010, he was working at Nippon Meat Packers Australia's head office in Sydney, where he was general manager of corporate affairs and innovation.

After 19 years with Nippon Meat Packers Australia's head office in Sydney, Mr Stahl departed to take up the role of CEO for the Casino meatworks - a 1500 member strong co-operative and Casino's biggest employer.

Since his takeover, beef exports to China have grown from about 12,000 tonnes in 2012 to 100,000 tonnes today.

And this year, the Casino-based NCMC opened an office in Shanghai, China to cater for the growing demand.

The Chinese market is the meatworks' fastest growing market, and is expected to rival the US within the next five to 10 years.

Mr Stahl is broadly experienced in the Australian meat processing industry and currently sits on the AMIC processor committee (NSW), is a member of the National Beef Export Council and is a Director of the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC).

25. Danielle Mulholland

Danielle Mulholland.

SHE made history in 2013 as the first female mayor to be elected in Kyogle, but her ambitions have not stopped there.

Danielle Mulholland has an undeniable community spirit and commitment, exercising a strong engagement with her constituents.

She's often at, or participating in, local community events, and she's active, vocal and dedicated to hearing out issues close to the heart of Kyogle residents.

Great projects have been delivered and funded in Kyogle during her time as mayor as well as her constant efforts to bring Triple J's One Night Stand to the region.

Mayor Mulholland is currently is serving her fourth term in the position while she also juggles studying a law degree part time.

Earlier this year she was chosen among five other Northern Rivers members of council from Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, and Tweed, to be as Chairperson of the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation (NOROC), formerly the Northern Rivers Organisation of Councils.

The newly formed council alliance is designed to develop strategic influence, help achieve economies of scale and to plan and prioritise important regional projects across traditional council boundaries.

26. Liz Ellis

Liz Ellis.

THE Australian netball legend has made a home on the Northern Rivers since building at Booyong in 2012.

She has run coaching clinics at schools and for junior netballers across the Far North Coast and has been a guest speaker at a number of events.

Ellis played for Australia between 1992-2007 and was captain for the last four of those years.

Her string of accolades includes playing 122 times for her country, winning three World Championships, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and several other top honours.

Ellis became the captain of the Sydney Swifts in 2000.

She was the captain for their team in 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2007 Commonwealth Bank Trophy premierships.

Since her retirement, Ellis has become a commentator on netball for both the ANZ Championship and International test level.

In January this year Ellis became an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to netball as an elite player and coach, through support and advocacy for young women, as a contributor to the broadcast and print media industries, and to the community.

In her time living on the Northern Rivers she continues to set up coaching clinics while helping develop promising players across the state.

Ellis has also written a book in that time which deals with frustration, disappointment and heartbreak of infertility.

27. Ross Jurisich, Jamie Cook and Brad Rogers

Ross Jurisich, Jamie Cook and Brad Rogers.

BYRON Bay company Stone & Wood has gradually grown from a fledgling player in the craft beer market to winning over taste buds and earning acclaim across Australia - not to mention cracking into the global market.

And it started with friends having the fantasy of quitting their jobs and moving to Byron Bay - something many of us dream about.

Beer drinkers Ross Jurisich, Jamie Cook and Brad Rogers decided to make the lifestyle switch in 2008, leaving jobs at Carlton United Breweries to start their own craft beer operation.

The company is now the second largest independent brewery in Australia behind Coopers and it's locally owned and crafted.

Since its inception the brewery has created an impressive list of different brews and taken out many awards including scoring results in gold, silver and bronze at the Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA) earlier this year - the largest annual beer competition in the world.

28. Rob Wells

Rob Wells.

ROB Wells lost his teen son Bryce in a horrific car crash on Broken Head Rd in 2006 and resolved to do everything he could to avoid it happening again.

From tragic accident, in which four young lives were lost, sprang a community organisation, Southern Cross LADS (Learn About Driving Skills), and a plan for a dedicated Northern Rivers driver education centre.

Rob has been a tireless campaigner for the vision, and it has been a marathon effort.

Eventually in 2016, the project had accumulated enough funding, along with council approval, to build the Lismore-based centre, with the centre due for completion this month.

Immediately after the 2006 crash Rob also campaigned for key changes to young driver laws which restricted provisional drivers to only one passenger.

The laws were enacted in the NSW Parliament in July 2007, and in the 12 months following there was a reduction of 35% of driving fatalities among 18-25 year-olds, equating to 48 young lives.

29. Kathrina Southwell

Kathrina Southwell.

THE general manager of Ballina-based Australian Seabird Rescue describes herself as a "lover of birds and turtles".

And she proves that every day in her role at ASR.

She has been involved with the organisation in both voluntary and paid roles since 2001.

Ms Southwell rescues and rehabilitates seabirds and turtles, educates students through regular tours at the ASR headquarters and lobbies all levels of government on various environmental issues.

Her turtle releases have become hugely popular with the community - locals are always invited to come along and celebrate the release of yet another animal that has been saved by her dedicated volunteers.

She has been a vocal opponent of shark nets and campaigned hard to have them removed from North Coast beaches.

In 2016 she confronted then-premier Mike Baird when he visited Ballina to announce the net trials, and continued to speak out against the impact shark nets were having on marine wildlife.

When she's not outdoors, Ms Southwell keeps busy writing reports, analysing data, applying for grants and studying ornithology at university.

30. Thomas George

Thomas George.

THOMAS George is the long serving Nationals member for the state seat of Lismore, which encompasses Lismore, Kyogle, and Tenterfield council areas as well as the Tweed hinterland.

Born and bred in Casino, George was elected to Parliament in 1999 and will retire next year's election, after 20 years on the job.

His signature achievement was lobbying for the full Stage 3 upgrade of Lismore Base Hospital, worth almost $260 million in funding from the NSW Government, and another $80 million from the Commonwealth.

His signature embarassment - which almost cost him his seat in 2015 - was his early support for coal-seam gas. By the time he realised it was politically toxic, it was almost too late.

But a determined George managed to prevail in 2015 against a surging Greens vote, and will retire on his terms next year.

An old-school politician, he knows almost everyone's name, and is across the many "little things" in his electorate.