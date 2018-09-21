TOP 70: Northern Rivers influencers as voted by you

SUSTAINABLE FARMER: Mara Seeds general manager and Soya Bean farmer, Stuart Larsson, of Mallanganee, looks over his crops. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star

SUSTAINABLE FARMER: Mara Seeds general manager and Soya Bean farmer, Stuart Larsson, of Mallanganee, looks over his crops. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star Jerad Williams

THE community knows best the people who influence and shape their lives.

And that has become clear with The Northern Star's inaugural 70 Most Influential series.

The comprehensive, yet subjective, list called for nominations of the people who have influenced your lives and earned your respect and recognition.

So here are some more.

Stuart and Ross Larsson

FATHER and son team at Mara Seeds, Stuart and Ross of Mara Seeds of Mallanganee are a dynamic organic and sustainable farming duo.

Located 50km west of Casino in northern NSW, Mara Seeds produces, processes and markets a range of organic products from beef and oilseeds to grass seeds which are value added for specific markets.

While the Larsson family has been farming in the Upper Clarence Valley since 1914, the business underwent a radical change when 28 years ago they spurned chemical inputs and embraced organic faring methods.

In 2014 they embarked on a new venture that has the potential to lift production in farmed chickens, produce better fertiliser and, because it locks up greenhouse gases, can be traded under future carbon credit schemes.

Eoin Johnston

The 2009 Ballina Shire Citizen of the Year, barrister and Cr Eoin Johnston, represents residents of C Ward.

Cr Johnston has been a vocal advocate for a 24-hour police presence in Alstonville and for the removal of the Lennox Head fig tree, and earlier this month, he votes against the $1.7 million Lake Ainsworth precinct plan.

Cr Johnston who lives at Rous, has been granted life membership of Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club, Ballina Rugby Club, Alstonville-Wollongbar Rugby Club, Far North Coast Water Polo Association and the Alstonville Water Polo Club.