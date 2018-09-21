TOP 70: Northern Rivers influencers as voted by you

FUTURE OF FARMING: Tony Wilson, fifth generation dairy farmer, amongst his farm's robot-controlled pneumatically-operated traffic control system. Photo Jamie Brown / Northern Star

FUTURE OF FARMING: Tony Wilson, fifth generation dairy farmer, amongst his farm's robot-controlled pneumatically-operated traffic control system. Photo Jamie Brown / Northern Star Jamie Brown

THE community knows best the people who influence and shape their lives.

And that has become clear with The Northern Star's inaugural 70 Most Influential series.

The comprehensive, yet subjective, list called for nominations of the people who have influenced your lives and earned your respect and recognition.

So here are some more.

This week, the Star will profile the powerful people as nominated by you, so keep the nominations coming to news@northernstar.com.au this week, with why they should be on the list.

Tony and Jillian Wilson

FIFTH generation farmers Tony and Jillian Wilson operate the state-of-the-art Robotic Dairy which allows their cows to decide when to visit the automated milker.

With their sons Nic and James, the duo have a farming pedigree at The Risk, north of Kyogle, since 1869.

But looking to the future, the Wilsons took the plunge into the future of dairy farming in 2013.

Now their dairy is renowned for being the first in the region with controlled equipment involving a complex data exchange which allows milking to take place 24/7.

The Wilson's Robotic Dairy features a central computer monitoring the behaviour of each cow, health and milking patterns so service can be tailored to each animal.

Cows wear collars with responders that monitor rumination and activity data which is downloaded at the robot each time she comes up to the dairy for milking.

This information along with other data collected every milking is monitored through reports generated by the system allows the Wilsons more time to concentrate on pasture and herd management.