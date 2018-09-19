TOP 70: Northern Rivers influencers as voted by you

CHILDREN'S HEALTH: Lismore paediatrician and Our Kids founder Dr Chris Ingall is a tireless worker for improving children's health in the region.

THE community knows best the people who influence and shape their lives.

And that has become clear with The Northern Star's inaugural 70 Most Influential series.

The comprehensive, yet subjective, list called for nominations of the people who have influenced your lives and earned your respect and recognition.

So here are some more.

This week, the Star will profile the powerful people as nominated by you

Dr Chris Ingall

Dr Chris Ingall is a Lismore paediatrician who founded the Our Kids charity in 2001.

Our Kids is more formally known as the Northern Rivers Children's Health Fund and aims to improve the health services for children in the Northern Rivers area by purchasing paediatric equipment for the Lismore Base Hospital and the surrounding satellite hospitals.

A member of the Northern Rivers Community Cancer Foundation Founding Board and the Lismoe Base Hospital Medical Council, Dr Ingall is also a vocal advocate of vaccinations and has spoken out many times about the low vaccination rates in the region.

Michael J Smith

Michael J Smith from Woodenbong might have started his career raising eggs but though hard work and diligence he's made a name for himself in the heavy machinery industry.

By the time he was 18, Mr Smith had a flock of 600 birds and was supplying grocery and food businesses throughout the region, before he turned his energy and attention to machinery.

The man who bought his first dozer at 19, Mr Smith's firm the MJ Smith Group now employs around 40 people in his earthmoving, forestry and bulk commodity transport business.

In 2015 Mr Smith and the MJ Smith Group took out the Best Large Business Award at the Kyogle and Villages Business Awards.