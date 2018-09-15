TOP 70: Northern Rivers influencers as voted by you

TRUCKING ON: Brown and Hurley Group managing director Jim Hurley has seen many changes to the industry during his years in the business. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

THE community knows best the people who influence and shape their lives.

And that has become clear with The Northern Star's inaugural 70 Most Influential series released in full at the weekend.

The comprehensive, yet subjective, list called for nominations of the people who have influenced your lives and earned your respect and recognition.

So here are some more.

Jim Hurley

Kyogle trucking veteran Jim Hurley of the Brown and Hurley Group has been a force in the industry for more than 50 years.

As general manager, Mr Hurley has led the family-owned company from strength to strength which employs more than 400 people, many of whom have been in the business for over 10 years.

In 2018 Brown and Hurley celebrates 53 years not just as a Kenworth dealer, but as Australia's largest seller of class eight trucks, which includes semi-trailers and B-doubles from nine locations in NSW and Queensland.

In 2015 the company and Mr Hurley was honoured at the Kenworth Dealer Hall of Fame when the new 2000sqm hall was announced as the JJ Hurley Pavilion in his honour.

This pavilion houses more than 25 trucks on permanent display, with many more rotating through from time to time, making it the broadest display of Australian Made Kenworth truck models in the world.

Col Lee

COMMUNITY HEART : Ballina-on-Richmond Rotarian Col Lee, OAM, has been a force for the community for many years through a myriad of service organisations. Graham Broadhead

A MAN deeply committed to helping the community, in 2014 Col Lee was honoured for his many years of heartfelt service, being awarded an Order of Australia Medal.

The Tintenbar resident has been involved in Rotary, local health boards, community radio, the Ballina Masonic Lodge, and the Southern Cross Credit Union and he was involved in uniting Ballina Shire service organisations in a successful bid to raise money for Our House in Lismore.

Previously named Ballina Shire Citizen of the Year in 2012, Mr Lee is regarded as can-do man whose people skills ensure individuals, groups and organisations can come together to make a positive difference.

Mr Lee's work includes founding member of the Combined Services Club of Ballina; former assistant governor, Rotary District 9640, 2010-2012, former president, Ballina on Richmond Rotary Club and the organiser of regular fundraising events to benefit people with disabilities and survivors of childhood sexual abuse, including the Heartfelt House Project.