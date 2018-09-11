TOP 70: Northern Rivers influencers as voted by you

THE community knows best the people who influence and shape their lives.

And that has become clear with The Northern Star's inaugural 70 Most Influential series released in full at the weekend.

The comprehensive, yet subjective, list called for nominations of the people who have influenced your lives and earned your respect and recognition.

So here are some more.

This week, the Star will profile the powerful people as nominated by you, so keep the nominations coming to news@northernstar.com.au this week, with why they should be on the list.

Mark Somers

Mark Somers. Alison Paterson

The SES' region controller was nominated by the community for the "revolutionary" changes that he has made in the emergency management arrangements, collaborative working between agencies and his influence over the development of local recovery plans.

Mr Somers challenged the thinking in all agencies and at a government level and introduced innovative new thinking that will support the community in any emergency event.

The local SES team believes his work will ensure our communities are better prepared to respond to and recover from any emergency event, not just floods.

Nan and Hugh Nicholson

Hugh and Nan Nicholson. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

Nan and Hugh Nicholson were very active in the battle to save the Terania Creek rainforest in the late 1970s and early 1980s - a battle which became an important catalyst for other forest issues.

Their love of rainforest led to establishment of a rainforest nursery and publication of six books on Australian rainforest plants.

Their environmental activism continued through their involvement in the campaign to keep the Northern Rivers gasfield free.