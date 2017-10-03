Top 7 songs to sing in the rain

HURRAH it's raining!
Thankfully after so many months of drought, our gardens, tanks, creeks and dams are getting a much-needed watering.
As we celebrate the wet stuff falling from the sky, here's seven of the best songs about the weather.
It's Raining Men - The Weather Girls
November Rain - Guns N Roses
I can't Stand the Rain - Tina Turner
Rainy Night in Georgia - Brook Benton
Singing in the Rain - Gene Kelly
Raining in My Heart - Buddy Holly
Purple Rain - Prince
Tell us your favourite songs about rain!