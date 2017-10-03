Top 7 songs to sing in the rain

SINGING IN THE RAIN: So many wonderful songs celebrate the wet stuff.

HURRAH it's raining!

Thankfully after so many months of drought, our gardens, tanks, creeks and dams are getting a much-needed watering.

As we celebrate the wet stuff falling from the sky, here's seven of the best songs about the weather.

It's Raining Men - The Weather Girls

November Rain - Guns N Roses

I can't Stand the Rain - Tina Turner

Rainy Night in Georgia - Brook Benton

Singing in the Rain - Gene Kelly

Raining in My Heart - Buddy Holly

Purple Rain - Prince

Tell us your favourite songs about rain!