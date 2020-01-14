TOP 5: The highest run-scorers in our Twenty20 comp

Sports editor Mitchell Craig takes a look at the top five run-scorers in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 competition this season.

Charles Mitchell, Casino (297 runs)

The leading run-scorer in both formats of the game (782 runs) and one of only three batsman to score a century in a Twenty20 game.

He also has two half centuries to his name in the shorter format and is on his way to scoring well over 1000 runs for the season.

Jackson Agius, Murwillumbah (279 runs)

The main man for Murwillumbah and he has been consistent each week in a team on the bottom of the ladder.

He has scored three half centuries in the Twenty20 competition and fell just short of a ton when he was 93 not out against Alstonville on Saturday.

Alec Williams, Cudgen (239 runs)

He was the leading run-scorer in the T20 competition last summer with 256 runs to his name and he looks set to go well over that this season.

Williams was all class at Lennox Head on Saturday and deserved to bring up a hundred when he was caught on the boundary on 99.

Jayden Hoare, Pottsville (201)

Captain, wicket keeper and leading run-scorer at Pottsville; there isn’t much Jayden Hoare can’t do at the moment.

He has put opposition bowlers on notice with 24 fours and still has plenty of power in his hitting with 10 sixes.

Ben Moyle, Lennox Head (187 runs)

Stormed into the top five with a sensational 124 not out against defending premiers Cudgen on Saturday.

The 16-year-old is growing in confidence and his power hitting has been first class this season.