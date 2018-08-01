Menu
Money, money, money: How much does your job pay?
Top 5 best paying jobs (and the worst-paying jobs)

1st Aug 2018 7:30 AM

ARE you working in the right industry if you want to make decent money?

Seek has released its list of the highest paying industries and jobs across the country, using data which ranks the average advertised salaries across 28 industries.

Perhaps it is no surprise that jobs in the Mining, Resources and Energy industry are the most lucrative for Australian workers.

The highest average advertised salary for this industry is $116,108 a year.

It's the six year in a row this industry has topped Seek's annual salary ranking list.

Top 5 paying industries:

  • Mining, Resources and Energy: $116,108
  • Consulting and Strategy: $110,045
  • Construction: $109,325
  • Engineering: $105,810
  • Information and Communication Technology: $104,874.

Lowest average salaries:

  • Sport & Recreation: $65,900
  • Hospitality and Tourism: $61,944
  • Retail and Consumer Products: $60,704
  • Call Centre and Customer Service: $58,94
  • Administration and Office Support: $58,671.

Managing director of Seek ANZ, Kendra Banks, said: "With recent reports showing confidence slowly returning to the sector, it's no surprise that Mining, Resources and Energy salaries are managing to maintain the top spot in this year's Seek Annual Salary rankings.

"Despite this ranking, average advertised salaries are well below the level they were at five years ago, with the sector posting the biggest decline in average advertised salaries over the last five years and many of the major mining roles absent from the list of top salaries."

Most significant increase in salary:

  • Education and Training: 19.15 per cent
  • Community Services and Development: 16.06 per cent
  • Design and Architecture: 15.78 per cent
  • Administration and Office Support: 13.64 per cent
  • Real Estate and Property: 13.60 per cent

Most significant decrease in salary:

  • Mining, Resources and Energy: -13.96 per cent
  • Engineering: -6.91 per cent
  • Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics: -2.27 per cent
  • Construction: -1.77 per cent
  • Science and Technology -0.94 per cent.
