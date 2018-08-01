Top 5 best paying jobs (and the worst-paying jobs)

Money, money, money: How much does your job pay?

ARE you working in the right industry if you want to make decent money?

Seek has released its list of the highest paying industries and jobs across the country, using data which ranks the average advertised salaries across 28 industries.

Perhaps it is no surprise that jobs in the Mining, Resources and Energy industry are the most lucrative for Australian workers.

The highest average advertised salary for this industry is $116,108 a year.

It's the six year in a row this industry has topped Seek's annual salary ranking list.

Top 5 paying industries:

Mining, Resources and Energy: $116,108

Consulting and Strategy: $110,045

Construction: $109,325

Engineering: $105,810

Information and Communication Technology: $104,874.

Lowest average salaries:

Sport & Recreation: $65,900

Hospitality and Tourism: $61,944

Retail and Consumer Products: $60,704

Call Centre and Customer Service: $58,94

Administration and Office Support: $58,671.

Managing director of Seek ANZ, Kendra Banks, said: "With recent reports showing confidence slowly returning to the sector, it's no surprise that Mining, Resources and Energy salaries are managing to maintain the top spot in this year's Seek Annual Salary rankings.

"Despite this ranking, average advertised salaries are well below the level they were at five years ago, with the sector posting the biggest decline in average advertised salaries over the last five years and many of the major mining roles absent from the list of top salaries."

Most significant increase in salary:

Education and Training: 19.15 per cent

Community Services and Development: 16.06 per cent

Design and Architecture: 15.78 per cent

Administration and Office Support: 13.64 per cent

Real Estate and Property: 13.60 per cent

Most significant decrease in salary: