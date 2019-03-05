Top 3 Lismore candidate promises, all in once place

Voters at the polling booth during.

EDUCATION, flood mitigation, supporting local jobs, improving health services and boosting regional infrastructure are just some of the top priorities for candidates ahead of the NSW State Election

The five candidates running for the seat of Lismore - Austin Curtin, Sue Higginson, Janelle Saffin, Greg Bennett and Alison Waters - are sharing with The Northern Star the top three priorities they want to achieve if elected on March 23.

Here's what they're promising:

Nationals candidate Austin Curtin

Work collaboratively with local councils to fix roads and timber bridges;

Get diggers in the ground to start flood-proofing Lismore; and

Create more local jobs through lowering taxes on small business, investing in infrastructure and educating our younger generations.

Greens candidate Sue Higginson

Ensure proper funding for public health, transport and education;

Respond properly to the reality of floods, droughts and climate change using flood mitigation works. The Greens have launched comprehensive plans in place for reviving rivers and forests and re-building a diverse agricultural sector to be future ready; and

Unleash a boom in regional jobs in the burgeoning renewables economy for our region as power generation becomes decentralised.

Labor candidate Janelle Saffin

Invest in local front-line services, including rebuilding TAFE, maintaining schools, safe patient-nurses-midwives legislated ratios, MPS and hospitals, more police, ambulance officers, firefighters, funding the arts, fixing local roads;

Tackle basic cost of living issues, re-regulating the electricity networks to bring bills down, major investment in renewables transition; and

Improve stewardship of land and environment, repair rivers, save koalas, Landcare, SoilCare, regional food bowls, climate change action.

Independent candidate Greg Bennett

Improve Local Health Services by increasing staffing levels, provide adequate level of parking for hospital staff and clients, return full maternity services to Tenterfield and include it in the Local Northern Health District;

Ensure full and just compensation is provided when freehold land is impeded by environmental restrictions. Permanently remove E Zones from the Planning Act. Thoroughly review the Biodiversity Act so it doesn't impinge on farming activities; and

Ensure that ratios for Police to Population are fair by reversing the disparity in numbers between Metropolitan and Country areas. This will provide adequate Police numbers to make Murwillumbah a 24-hour police station.

Animal Justice Party candidate Alison Waters

Alison Waters is the Animal Justice Party (AJP) candidate for the seat of Lismore.