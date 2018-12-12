Top 25 young guns set for a Maroon future

Kobe Hetherington is the son of Queensland hooker Jason Hetherington. Picture: Scott Davis

THERE'S always plenty of hype around players in the NRL who are about to make their mark on State of Origin.

But which young guns are showing their potential at the lower levels? Who are the teenagers impressing recruiters and scouts with their athleticism and dedication to making a career in the NRL?

While the pool of emerging talent in Queensland is deep, we've cut it back to 25 young guns that we're excited about.

We will reveal five a day, every day this week. So make sure to check back in tomorrow. Here's Part Three.

Kobe Hetherington (Brisbane Broncos)

THE son of former Bulldogs and Queensland hooker Jason Hetherington, Kobe is impressing in Brisbane's pre-season this year.

A No.9 just like his dad, Hetherington led the Norths Devils under-20s team to victory in this year's Colts grand final against the Townsville Blackhawks.

The Rockhampton product has been with the Broncos since 2017 and is pushing hard to eventually make the club's top 30.

Lachlan Lam flies in for a try for Papua New Guinea during the Rugby League World Cup.

Lachlan Lam (Sydney Roosters)

ANOTHER son of a former rugby league great in Adrian Lam, 20-year-old Lachlan is already well known in rugby league circles despite not yet making his NRL debut.

The young Roosters half has represented Papua New Guinea twice on the international stage, wearing the nation's jersey for the first time during last year's World Cup, where he scored two tries.

He signed a new deal in September and is the man widely tipped to be Cooper Cronk's future replacement when the halfback retires.

Kea Pere has shown that has what it takes to mix it with the big boys.

Kea Pere (Gold Coast Titans)

PERE is an 18-year-old development players with the Titans NRL squad, but already has plenty of experience under his belt, having played Intrust Super Cup with the Easts Tigers.

He was last month selected in the Queensland emerging under-20s squad and often plays as a centre or wing.

He also attracted some interest from NRL heavyweights Melbourne, who are affiliated with the Tigers.

Played for the Queensland under-18s in 2017.

Ben Condon in action for the Townsville Blackhawks earlier this year. Picture: Evan Morgan

Ben Condon (North Queensland Cowboys)

SIGNED to the Cowboys since the age of 16, the Rockhampton product impressed greatly over the past year following a season with the Townsville Blackhawks' under-20s Colts team.

The young backrower was one of the standouts despite being just 18-years-old and was 18th man for the Queensland under-18s.

Cowboys recruitment manager Clint Zammit says Condon is a talent on the rise and will be an NRL player one day.

"Benny's jumped out of the ground," he said.

"He's come into our system and is going enormous. He's a real prospect. He has NRL written all over him."

Will Evans (second from left) with Queensland under-16 teammates Nelson Grove, Alo'fiana Khan-Pereira, Ryan Garner and Eli Morgan in 2017. Picture: Richard Gosling

Will Evans (Gold Coast Titans)

WITH English heritage, Evans has two more years on his Titans contract and can play centre or fullback.

A Palm Beach Currumbin product, he spent time with the Broncos but left for more opportunities.

He was man of the match in the NRL Schoolboy Cup national final in September. T

urning 18 next year, the Titans consider him part of their future even though Super League club scouts will no doubt monitor his progress.