Top 2020 Aussie rules local players named

MAGPIES MAGIC: Showing their form in a practice match at Byron Bay's Cavanbah Centre the Byron Magpies overcame the Moorooka Roosters and went on to claim the 2020 AFLQNR Premiership. Photo: Alison Paterson

AUSSIE rules is one of the sporting codes which binds our community together.

At the end of a year which saw the pandemic cancel all sporting fixtures, bring in a border bubble, then a gradual resumption of matches played in a condensed season, and throw in a switch of leagues, it could have became a time of despair and poor play for teams and spectators.

For a while it seemed the Ballina Bombers, Byron Magpies, Lismore Swans and Tweed Tigers might have to sit the season out.

But coaches reported their players while no less keen to win a game, were incredibly thankful to simply to get out onto the ground, run, kick, pass and vie for the ball.

But it wasn’t only the ability to kick goals, pass with grace and accuracy and tackle your opponents that mattered.

In the hard-fought season’s ALFQW, the Ballina Bombers defeated the Byron Magpies.

However, Byron Magpies claimed victory in the premierships for senior men and reserves against Tweed Tigers.

Those elusive elements of being a good sport, supporting and respecting the umpires, winning with grace and losing with dignity were also on display.

Now with the new-look Casino Lions raring to go to join in the 2021 season, some teams seeing another change of zones and new coaches and players joining the game, there’s no doubt that Aussie rules on the Northern Rivers will continue to go from strength to strength.

AFLQ 2020 NORTHERN RIVERS AWARDS

Best & Fairest QFAW Northern Rivers: Steffani Cooper, Byron Bay

Leading Goalkicker QFAW Northern Rivers: Cassandra Hynes, Byron Bay, 11 Goals

Best & Fairest QFA Northern Rivers Reserves: Tim Whalan - Lismore Swans

Leading Goalkicker - QFA Northern Rivers Reserves: Kieran Atkin, Byron Bay, 18 Goals

John Mason Medal