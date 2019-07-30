Menu
From Crisis to Collapse drummer Marco Penniello at work on the kit during one of their shows. From Crisis to Collapse are one of many local bands making waves from the area.
Music

Top 10 up-and-coming musicians on the Northern Rivers

Marc Stapelberg
by
30th Jul 2019 9:00 AM

THE dust has settled on another fantastic Splendour in the Grass, where Byron Bay based artist Tones and I drew one of the biggest early morning crowds on day one.

It's obvious how rich and varied the musical tapestry is in this region.

The Northern Rivers is bustling with new musical talent and we want your suggestions on our up-and-coming bands or artists.

Howl and Moan record store owner Mario Fraietta, Lennox Groove manager Nathan Luke and Dusty Attic owner Kate Stroud have given us their top 10 suggestions.

But you can put in your suggestions when we do the call-out on The Northern Star's Facebook page on Tuesday.

We will tally the suggestions into a poll where readers can vote for their favourite artists.

The winner will be awarded a photo shoot and interview, and they will grace the front cover of our Pulse entertainment guide.

We are blessed with many artists in this region to choose from.

Byron Bay indie band Seaside bring their dream-pop music for a home show.
TOUR: Tora are a Byron Bay electronic band formed in Byron Bay in 2013 byThorne Davis on drums, Shaun Johnston on bass guitar, Jo Loewenthal on lead vocals, guitar, and samples, Jai Piccone on vocals and guitar, plus Tobias Tunis-Plant on vocals and synthesizer.
Wharves play Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.
Artists like Reilly Fitzalan who organised the Northern Rivers Massive festival in Nimbin, Dolphin Award winner Teddy Lewis King who when not creating his own music is heavily involved in local events like the Lismore Youth Festival which saw performances by Freya Cotteril, LSAS and Wharves.

Bands like Tora have continued to create spellbinding music, while Hammers continue to drive forward with releases and music videos, and electronic pop collective Tralala Blip have just released a stunning album called 'Eat my codes if your light falls',

These just some of our incredible musicians who are supported by initiatives like the Dolphin Awards which continues to recognise local artists doing incredible work around the region, and Lennox Groove which supports the local indie scene through Beach Sounds Fest and other promotional initiatives.

We look forward to hearing your suggestions and will tally all the different suggestions into a poll where fans can vote for their favourite up and coming band or musical artist.

