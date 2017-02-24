Top 10 things to do this weekend

Lismore Walk for Human Rights and Asylum Seekers: People are invited to gather and walk to remember the deaths in custody of people seeking asylum that were held in detention on Manus lsland and Nauru. The walk will also act as a protest to demand a radical change of Australia's asylum seeker policies. Starts from thet Lismore Transit Centre today at 10.30am.

Byron Bay Surf Festival: Founded in 2010, the annual festival is a non-competitive event focusing on surf culture and highlighting creativity, innovation, environment and sustainability. The three-day event features about 20 different free and ticketed events including surf sessions, surfboards, art, shaping, design, music, film, yoga, environment, markets, fashion, presentations, demos, literature, history and food. Visit www.byronbaysurffestival.com.au for more information.

Family Night at the Byron Artisan Markets: Byron markets manager Karen Pieper said: "We run a great little market in the centre of town every Saturday night during summer. We want to invite visiting families and Byron Shire locals - who often get forgotten in the rush of tourist events - down to our fun family-friendly little oasis in Railway Park. Parents can relax as the kids are catered for with magic tricks, balloon animals, the jumping castle, playground and the ever-popular climbing tree.” The event at Railway Park, Byron Bay, runs from 4-9pm today and entry is free.

Jodie's Inspiration Golf Day: Tomorrow's fundraiser will follow a four-person ambrose format and cost $20 per player. There will be two shotgun starts: 7am and 12.30pm. More than $5000 worth of prizes will be on offer. A free barbecue is included in the playing fee. Money raised will go towards helping achieve the mission of Jodie's Inspiration here in Lismore: To help cancer patients and their families across the region. At the Lismore Workers Golf Club. Phone Jesse Smith on 0403418598.

Free swim and surf lessons: To celebrate 4G Plus network coverage in Ballina and Lennox Head, Optus is holding free sessions on the waves, in the water and on the web tomorrow. Free entry to Ballina War Memorial Olympic Pool between 10am and noon. Includes Optus Junior Dolphin sessions and other family fun activities. Free surfing lessons for beginners and kids on Lennox Head Beach from 9am-1pm. Registration at the Optus tent by The Lennox Pub. Places are limited. First come, first served.

Federal Exchange community produce swap: Share excess home-grown produce, improve local food security, strengthen community connection, support and inspire gardening, encourage new varieties of produce, support sustainable living, reduce food waste and reduce dependence on food commerce. At the Federal Park, opposite the Federal Store and Doma Cafe, from 10am. Bring your produce and smiles to this exchange. This is a cash-free event.

Old Bonalbo CWA Afternoon High Tea: A fundraiser for ovarian cancer awareness and research. Women from the local community as well as other CWA branches, along with Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland, are invited to attend today's event at the Old Bonalbo Soldier's Memorial Hall from 1pm. Contact Janet via the CWA Old Bonalbo branch - email cwaoldbon1934@gmail.com or phone 66653146.

Disney Princess Film Festival: On the big screen at Lismore Birch Carroll and Coyle until March 12. The festival features many Disney favourites including Cinderella, Tangled, Sleeping Beauty and The Little Mermaid. Tickets cost $8. Tangled is screening this weekend.

Advanced Screening of Jasper Jones: Based on the iconic Australian novel, Jasper Jones has been called Australia's version of To Kill a Mockingbird. The cast includes rising star Levi Miller and beloved Aussie actor Toni Colette. The plot: In the dead of night during the summer of 1969, Charlie is startled when he is woken by local mixed-race outcast Jasper Jones outside his window. Jasper leads him deep into the forest and shows him something that will change his life forever, setting them both on a dangerous journey to solve a mystery that will consume the entire community. Showing on Monday at 6.30pm at Lismore Birch Carroll and Coyle.

International film: Truman, a film from Spain and Argentina, is a funny, heartfelt portrait of friendship, and life's unexpected ups and downs. The plot: When theatre actor Julian (Darin) receives an unexpected visit from his childhood friend Tomas (Camara), the encounter is bittersweet. This reunion is their first meeting in many years, triggered by Julian's failing health. Tomas is baffled by his friend's decision to forgo treatment and instead focus on putting his affairs in order: Distributing possessions, reconciling past disputes and, most importantly, finding a home for his beloved canine Truman. It's this task that is causing Julian the greatest concern. Screening at the Star Court Theatre, Lismore, at 2.30pm and 5.30pm tomorrow. Tickets cost $15 (adult), $13 (concession) and $10 (members).