Top 10 things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

Anna Bennett, 8, with Little Valley Miss Angus at the Casino Show 2018. Susanna Freymark

Comes from the Shadow - Jumaadi

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, tomorrow to Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free. Visit www.lismoregallery.org for more information.

This exhibition brings together a collection of works that are about birth and death.

Byron Bay Guitar Festival

At Byron Bay Brewery, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, this Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm. Tickets from $64. Visit Oztix.com.au for tickets.

The festival returns for its third year in support of the charity Be Happy Music Club. Featuring The Delta Riggs, Frenzal Rhomb, Hart, Nathan Cavaleri, Chris Tamwoy, The Fergies and more.

Spring Arts Exhibition

At Nimbin School of Arts, Town Hall, Cullen St, Nimbin, open daily from 10am to 4pm. Entry is a small donation. Visit www.nimbinartistsgallery.org for more information.

View a variety of works by Nimbin's fine artists, craft workers, designers, photographers and installation artists at this annual event. For 20 years, Nimbin's Spring Arts Exhibition has been a feature presentation on Nimbin's cultural calendar with thousands of local, interstate and international visitors set to attend.

Children's Disco

At the Casino Golf Club, 147 West St, Casino, this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Entry is free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1112420335815603/ for more information.

Looking for something to do these school holidays? Get out of the house and get moving at the children's disco hosted by Disco Statik.

5. Mini Farmers Program

At The Farm, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale, tomorrow, from 9am to 3pm. $130 per person. To book, visit www.thefarm.com.au/kids-workshops/minifarmers-csbsp-nsjfn-k6p85.

A fun, educational experience for children who can partake in a variety of farming activities, including collecting and cleaning eggs, restocking chickens bedding, collecting manure for compost for the market garden and, if the opportunity arises, a chance to assist the farmers with their chores.

6. 2019 Casino Show

At the Casino Showgrounds, Summerland Way, Casino, this Friday and Saturday from 7am. Free entry for children, adults $10. For more information, visit www.casinoshowsociety.com.au

Celebrate the 12th annual Casino Show with entertainment for all ages including cattle, horses, rides, a rodeo, dog trials, pavilion and more.

7. Oktoberfest Food Truck Festival

At Plateau Sports, 10-14 Deegan Drive, Alstonville, this Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. Free entry. For more information, www.facebook.com/events/plateau-sports/alstonville-oktoberfest/664803234026161/

Celebrate all things beer and food this Oktoberfest in your own backyard. Indulge in some of the region's best food trucks and enjoy a family afternoon in the sun.

8. Water Wednesday

At Rocky Creek Dam, Rocky Creek Dam Rd, Dunoon, this Wednesday from 10am to 2pm. Free event. For more information, call: 1300 87 83 87

With nature activities, games and walks, bring the family along for a day out at Rocky Creek Dam. Enjoy a picnic by the water as you learn about birds, native plants, koalas, water and our catchment.

9. Terry Pratchett's Witches Abroad

At the Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah from this Thursday until October 20. Show starts at 7:30pm with tickets from $17. For more information, phone 0431 984 281.

Three country witches find themselves reluctantly taking on the roles of collective Godmother to a kitchen maid in far-off Genua in the Rochdale Theatre's latest show. In their attempt to stop the maid for marrying the Prince, they must also end the tyranny of the girl's other Godmother.

10. Mechanical Bull Party

At Mary G's, Cnr Woodlark and Keen St, Lismore, this Saturday from 9.30pm. For more information, call 6622 2924.

With prizes to be won and refreshments to be had, it's time for a wild, wild west night at Mary G's. Enjoy live music from The Billy Gudgeon Band and dress to impress. This event is for people aged over 18 only.