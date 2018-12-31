Top 10 fixes to improve SEQ's public transport woes

REVIEW: Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow has issued a wishlist for 2019.

A WISHLIST of public transport projects has been issued in an effort to get the southeast moving again.

Rail Back on Track advocacy group has issued 10 points for improvements on the region's public transport network.

Group spokesman Robert Dow said the projects were essential to getting more people to use buses and rail.

"As 2018 draws to a close, here are some things we would like to see addressed in 2019 from a public transport point of view," he said.

An area he wants focus on is reforms of the bus network.

He said a review of the frequency, reliability and connections was "years overdue and now causing considerable problems".

"A sign of the increasing frustration is the fact Brisbane City Council has started its own consultation for reform of the Centenary bus network," he said.

"Peak bus running times need adjustment throughout southeast Queensland."

Mr Dow said similar efforts needed to be made in Ipswich. He wanted improvements to the region's bus network and an assessment of frequency and span of operation.

"It really needs a full network review," he said.

While welcoming Ripley's new bus service, the 531, Mr Dow said it should be running on weekends.

The transport advocate wants a standalone statutory authority to administer the delivery of public transport in Queensland.

"The present structures don't work, and have delivered gross failure," he said.

To complement the new authority, a public transport ombudsman for Queensland needed to be established, he said.

"There needs to be means for redress by passengers frustrated by token cut and paste responses by TransLink, government and operators," Mr Dow said. "There is at present no real accountability or means for compensation."

Rail hasn't escaped the wrath of Mr Dow either, with a major infrastructure project required in Ipswich.

He said the extension of the rail line between Springfield Central and Ripley was desperately required.

"It's time to get serious," he said.

He hoped 2019 would also mark the start of work to fix Queensland's New Generation Rollingstock trains to make them compliant with disability laws.

Earlier this month, the government unveiled a $335.7million "fix" that would have the 75 NGR trains operational in early 2024 - five years behind schedule - and deliver larger, more accessible toilets for people with a disability.

Rail Back on Track Advocacy group wants to see progress in 2019 on Queensland's Cross River Rail Project.

Mr Dow said it was important "actual construction works for Cross River Rail tunnels commenced".

His final request was improved reporting of on-time running public transport across the southeast including rail, bus and ferry.

THE LIST

Formation of a stand alone statutory authority to administer the delivery of public transport in Queensland

Restoration of the October 2016 Citytrain rail timetable, and then progressive further frequency improvements

Bus network reform. Peak bus running times need adjustment throughout southeast Queensland

Establishment of a Public Transport Ombudsman for Queensland

Rectification of the New Generation Rollingstock trains for disability compliance underway

Actual construction works for Cross-River Rail tunnels commenced

Commencement of the railway line between Beerburrum to Landsborough upgrade and duplication works

Community consultation as to the range of ticketing products that will be available with the Next Generation Ticketing system

Real progress with the implementation of Automatic Train Protection on the Citytrain network

Improved reporting of on-time running, all modes: rail, bus and ferry.