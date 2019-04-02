Top 10 highest paying jobs revealed

TOP JOBS: Surgeons earned an average taxable income of nearly $400,000 according to the ATO's annual Taxation Statistics report for the income year 2016-17.

TOP JOBS: Surgeons earned an average taxable income of nearly $400,000 according to the ATO's annual Taxation Statistics report for the income year 2016-17. contributed

THE latest data from the Australian Tax Office on the best paying jobs is good news if you are in medicine or mining.

Last week the ATO released the annual Taxation Statistics report for the income year 2016-17.

The report presents an overview of 16.5 million 2017 income tax returns for 13.9 million individuals, 970,000 companies, as well as super funds, partnerships and trusts.

Based on average taxable income, the ATO revealed the top three earners were surgeons, who took home nearly $400,000 a year, with anaesthetists in second place on $367,343.

Internal medicine specialists had to be content with third place on $299,378.

Hot on their heels were financial dealers on $261,008, psychiatrists on $216,075 and other medical practitioners on $204,387.

Judicial and legal practitioners, including judges and lawyers, were listed seventh ($196,703) and mining engineers were eighth ($167,345), while chief executives and managing directors were ninth on $157,643.

Lucky last were engineer managers on $147,453.

Meanwhile, the ATO announced that out of around 1100 occupations recorded, there were 72 occupations where women had an average taxable income higher than men.

This included authors, future traders, magistrates, professional surfers and illustrators.

Top 10 jobs nationally