Top 10 cricketers to watch this season

POTENTIAL: Alstonville captain Kyle Yager has made the top 10 players to watch this cricket season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Kyle Yager, Alstonville

Stepped into the captaincy role and has better players around him now with the return of veterans Steve Mison, Terry Murphy and Steve Robb.

Yager has the chance to put his name alongside the best batsmen in the competition if he replicate his form from last season.

Jason Caught, Lismore Workers

How far the returning Lismore Workers go this season will fall on the shoulders of experienced all-rounder Jason Caught.

He could not have made a better start so far with a half century and six-wicket haul in a match-winning performance against Casino.

Charles Mitchell, Casino RSM Cavaliers

The form batsman of the competition and has already scored 315 runs including an unbeaten 109 against Alstonville.

He fell just short of a second century when he scored 89 runs against Lismore Workers on Saturday.

Blake Davis, Marist Brothers

Strong showing with the bat and backed up a 51-run effort against Lismore Workers with a century against Tintenbar-East Ballina.

He's only 16-years-old and has other talented teenagers around him including Henry Harris, James Fennamore and Zayd Thomas.

Ben Moyle, Lennox Head

Moved up the order into opening bat and had immediate success with a ruthless 108 against a struggling Murwillumbah.

He played his first game of LJ Hooker League for the Pirates four years ago when he was still 13.

Luke Hamilton, Tintenbar-East Ballina

He has not fired too many shots recently but the last time he played a full season he finished with 553 runs and 16 wickets.

Adds experience to a team that needs to improve after a poor start.

Mika Ekstrom, Pottsville

South African import who has already established himself among the top wicket takers in the competition with 16 to his name.

Pottsville needed extra strike in its bowling stocks and should push for the premiership with the team they have.

Vinnie Quigley, Murwillumbah

Scored 297 runs when Murwillumbah came back into the competition two seasons ago.

It looks like he will be the one to fill the void left by departing batsman Will Chapples.

Connor Ziebell, Cudgen

Starting to step out of his older brother Caleb Ziebell's shadow and will bat higher up the order.

He is one of the fastest bowlers in the competition and should dominate the Twenty20 rounds.

Ryan McCloy, Pottsville

Another player hampered by injury over the last few seasons but should play a massive role for Pottsville.

Turned down representative games this season to focus on club cricket.