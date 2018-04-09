10 airlines that are better than Qantas

They're the cream of the crop when it comes to airlines - but you've probably never even heard of some of the big winners in the latest global rankings.

Singapore Airlines has been named the world No.1 in the list of the top 10 airlines according to TripAdvisor reviewers, followed by global heavy-hitters Air New Zealand and Emirates.

However, the top 10 list also includes lesser-known airlines like Azul (based in Brazil), Jet2 (a British low-cost carrier) and EVA Air, an airline best known for its Hello Kitty themed plane.

While Qantas didn't make the cut for the international top 10, it picked up a gong as the best airline in Australia.

However, in the wider South Pacific category, it was beaten by Air New Zealand, which claimed the title of the region's best airline. Both Qantas and Virgin Australia were runners-up.

Singapore Airlines took out the honours for the best first class and economy offerings, while Qatar Airways was named the best business class airline, and Air New Zealand was named best for premium economy.

It's only the second year TripAdvisor has ranked airlines, since the launch of its TripAdvisor Flights function.

The winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide over a 12-month period.

"The Travellers' Choice awards for airlines recognise the carriers that exceed passenger expectations and receive top marks from travellers," says Bryan Saltzburg, senior vice president and general manager for TripAdvisor Flights.

Air New Zealand has been named the world’s second best airline.

TRIPADVISOR'S TOP 10 AIRLINES 2018

1. Singapore Airlines, Singapore

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "I flew from Sydney to Singapore in business class. The food was the best I have had in the last ten years. Service was great and the staff actually wanted to be there. One of the best, if not the best airline."

2. Air New Zealand, New Zealand

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "The flight attendants are friendly, courteous, professional, and dedicated to customer service. The dinner was excellent, even in economy class, and there was complimentary NZ red and white wine. Even the safety videos are entertaining. I wouldn't fly any other airline between the US and New Zealand."

3. Emirates, United Arab Emirates

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "This airline is the essence of style, class and comfort. Everything I had expected was surpassed. From their presentation, to their service, which is professional, but does not override their personable approach to travellers. The Airbus is huge, but the atmosphere within is comfortable, seats are wider, windows are bigger."

4. Japan Airlines, Japan

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "This airline carrier is exquisite and features great on board meal service, drink service, and the entertainment is great. They provide excellent service with exceptional leg room. This airline is truly above most others and comes with outstanding crew members."

5. EVA Air, Taiwan

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "One of the things that separates EVA out from other airlines is in the little things. I was blown away by the novelty of the "character" flight we took. Everything from the pillows to the meals - it was Hello Kitty cuteness overload. Kids' meals are excellent. These small personal touches made our entire flight experience so much nicer!"

An EVA Air plane decorated with Hello Kitty livery.

6. Southwest Airlines, United States

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "We choose to fly Southwest whenever we can. Their flights are on time and the service is friendly and efficient. We don't mind not having assigned seats. Bags fly free, and we always check ours. Frequent Flyer miles are easy to accumulate with their membership program."

7. Jet2.com, United Kingdom

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "We have just come back from Portugal and all I can say is what a fab service from Jet2. From start to finish, they made my holiday less stressful. I have never been with them before and can certainly say they're better than most other companies I have been with."

8. Qatar Airways, Qatar

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "I've travelled a lot in my life and Qatar is one of my favourite airlines to travel with. The bar in A380 (business class) is the best. The service regardless of class is fab. The treatment of frequent flyers is great ... food very tasty for economy ... and very big portions … Entertainment is top notch. They are one of my favourite airlines for eco travel."

9. Azul, Brazil

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "Azul is a lovely airline, employing a fleet of Embraer regional jets offering 2 + 2 seating. Service is efficient and you always get a package of "aviõezinhos" (aeroplane shaped gummy bears) to chew on the short domestic hops."

10. Korean Air, South Korea

According to a TripAdvisor reviewer: "We travelled from Chicago to Hong Kong with our toddler, and could not have been more pleased with the experience. Basic economy on KA is basically economy plus on other (especially US-based) airlines. The flight staff actually made me like the experience, rather than detract from it. I'll be flying KA whenever possible in the future."

