Subscribe
Toowoomba’s best personal trainer revealed

Tobi Loftus
by and Tobi Loftus, tobi.loftus@thechronice.com.au
25th Sep 2020 2:14 PM
FOR Lochie Wagner, being a PT is all about helping his clients through their personal fitness journey, both physically and mentally.

"It's definitely the best part of the job," he said.

 

Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.
"To see their change, in lifestyle habits, how they approach things like workouts, their mindset and mentality.

"Watching them grow is quite phenomenal."

Lochie, who owns and operates The Bar Health and Fitness, was recently named Toowoomba's best personal trainer by The Chronicle's readers.

He was one of four PTs at The Bar nominated for the title.

"I'm very appreciative of everyone voting," he said.

 

Lochie Wagner, personal trainer, The Bar has won an award.
"It's nice and heartwarming.

"The reason why I think we work well here at The Bar is we put a lot of time and effort into understanding our clients, getting to know them, and helping them fall in love with fitness."

