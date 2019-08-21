Toowoomba woman pays $1500 for a pack of cigarettes

The rising cost of cigarettes not lost on this woman.

IN A hurry to get to the shops to buy her partner cigarettes, a Toowoomba woman had driven drunk into another moving vehicle then drove away from the crash scene.

Witnesses to the crash on Blue Gum Dr, Newtown, about 4.30pm on Saturday, July 27, had seen Joanne Marie Gardiner drive away from the scene without stopping to leave her details with the other driver, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

However, the front bumper bar of her car had been left behind at the crash scene and police eventually found her at a Toowoomba address about two hours later, police prosecutor Catherine Nielsen told the court.

The 46-year-old admitted to police to have been in the wrong, telling officers she had been at a barbecue and had been in a hurry to get cigarettes for her partner and hadn't seen the other vehicle before the crash.

About 6pm, Gardiner had provided breath for analysis which showed she had a breath alcohol/reading of 0.11, Senior Constable Nielsen said.

Snr Const. Nielsen said Gardiner had appeared remorseful when spoken to by police and she had cried in court when entering pleas of guilty to drink-driving, driving without due care and attention, and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash.

Duty lawyer Amy Zanders said her client had made full admissions to police and entered pleas of guilty at the earliest possible opportunity.

Her client's driver's licence had been suspended since the incident, she said.

Magistrate Robbie Davies said the offending was serious.

"Ms Gardiner, this was pretty poor conduct," he told her.

Accepting that she was remorseful, Mr Davies fined Gardiner $1500 and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for five months.