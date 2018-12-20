Toowoomba taxi driver robbed at knifepoint, court told

Trevor Charles Fitzpatrick will be sentenced today after a jury found him guilty of dangerous driving.

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman accused of holding a knife to a Toowoomba cab driver's throat before driving away in his taxi has been refused bail.

Tishana Simone Davidson was eventually stopped by police using tyre deflation devices (stingers) on the Warrego Hwy at the intersection of Niemeyer Rd near Hatton Vale about midnight Wednesday.

Police claim she had approached the taxi when it pulled up in Jonathan St, Rockville, about 11.20pm.

She allegedly demanded the keys to the vehicle before entering the driver's side door.

Police claim she then got into the taxi and drove off.

However, the taxi's GPS tracking system had indicated to police that the vehicle was travelling east on the Gatton Bypass and police were directed to the area.

She was arrested without incident.

Having spent the night in the watch house, Davidson appeared before Toowoomba Magistrates Court on charges of armed robbery and driving without a licence.

Police objected to her application for bail with police prosecutor Senior Constable Julia Wheaton telling the court the police case was a strong one.

Because it was alleged a knife had been used, Davidson had to show cause why she should be granted bail.

Applying for bail, her solicitor Shane MacDonald told the court his client had mental health issues and that the matter might eventually have to go through the Mental Health Court system which could take from one to two years to resolve.

His client had been living in Newtown with a friend who was in court supporting her, he said.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark stood the matter down over lunch so the defendant could be mentally assessed.

After the adjournment, Mr MacDonald said if granted bail his client would be taken to the hospital under the Mental Health Act and placed on an involuntary treatment order and argued she should be granted bail.

However, Mr Stark said if she was kept in custody she would be mentally assessed and treated and should she be in a more stable condition then another bail application could be brought before the court.

Mr Stark refused bail and remanded Davidson in custody to appear in court for mention on February 14.

