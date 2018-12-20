Menu
EUROPE BOUND: Toowoomba's Alexandra Whitley will head to Austria in January to compete for a spot in the inaugural W Series - an all new, single-seater racing series for female drivers only. Contributed
Motor Sports

Toowoomba star joins ground-breaking series

Jason Gibbs
by
20th Dec 2018 6:46 PM
MOTORSPORT: Alexandra Whitley will head to Austria in the new year confident she can match pace with some of the world's best female racers.

The Toowoomba 25-year-old, who currently competes in the New Zealand Ute Series, will attempt to secure a drive in the inaugural W Series season.

Ex-Formula 1 driver and double Le Mans winner Alex Wurz will oversee the selection program for the all new, single-seater racing series for female drivers only.

"It's very exciting. It will be a lot of hard work for me but I'm looking forward to the challenge," Whitley said.

"I wouldn't be going over there if I didn't think I was up for it though.

"It all starts with self belief and I have that. I believe in myself.

"I believe I can do it and I'll be aiming to be in that top 18."

Outside of the 59 other drivers she will compete against, the biggest challenge Whitley faces will be her car.

Whitley will race a Formula 3 - a vehicle that produces a lot more power and speed than the utes she currently races.

"Physically the Formula 3 is going to be a lot more demanding," she said.

"It's quicker, more powerful and will place a lot more strain on my body.

"Fitness will be very important and something I plan to work hard on between now and the end of January."

A top 18 finish in qualification will win drivers a place in the series proper, however, Whitley believes she will benefit greatly from the experience regardless of her results.

"It's going to be an amazing learning experience," she said.

"As well as the racing we will be learning about fitness, working with the media and other skills.

"I want a top 18 result but I think it will benefit my racing career as a whole going forward.

"I have to take my hat off to the organisers of this series.

"They're passionate, serious and it's a great step forward for women's motor racing."

alexandra whitley motorsport new zealand v8 ute series ute racing w series
Toowoomba Chronicle

