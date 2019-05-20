Menu
A still from the trailer of new spaghetti western Blackwater, shot in Toowoomba.
Toowoomba spaghetti western film in post production

Alexia Austin
by
20th May 2019 10:07 AM
FILMING has finished on a spaghetti western feature film shot in locations around Toowoomba.

Film maker Iain Fulton said the film Blackwater was now in post-production, the team gearing up for its July 27 release.

The film, set in the 1800s, centres on a group of bandits who take over a small town, leaving devastation in their wake.

The piece is Mr Fulton's first project since his graduation from the University of Southern Queensland in 2017.

"The film took me five months to write and then cast," Mr Fulton said.

"We were going to shoot early, however it was hard to source all the costumes and props.

"There's a lot to consider if you want to be authentic."

Mr Fulton and his team have been working on the project for two years, with actors from Sydney and Melbourne joining the cast.

"I've always loved Westerns," Mr Fulton said.

"A lot of my short films have been crime set in the modern day.

"But for my first feature film I wanted to do something completely different."

Tickets for the first screening at The Strand cinema on July 27 are available at Eventbrite.

The film's trailer can be viewed here.

