A YARRAMAN landholder lost their home to fire this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service units were call the fire at about 10.15am to find the house engulfed in flames.

A QFES spokeswoman said there was little they could do to save the structure.

The Kooralgin-Upper Yarraman Rd home had collapse by 11.30am.

Seven QFES and rural volunteer crews were at the scene.

The owner was not home at the time and no one was injured.