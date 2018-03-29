Toowoomba mum tells of bedroom intruder terror

A TOOWOOMBA woman woke in the middle of the night to find a hooded man in her house, about to enter her baby daughter's bedroom.

A noise woke Rhea Schulte about 1.30am yesterday. She heard a nappy holder hung on the back of her door move but thought it was her eight-year-old son Gabriel.

Waiting for the "mum", Ms Schulte opened her eyes to see a tall man, wearing a dark hooded jacket and holding a torch, about to enter her 10-month-old daughter Macy's room.

"He was just starting to go in there and I screamed and he ran out quickly," she said.

"I just thought 'why are you going in to my daughter's room'."

Ms Schulte cannot believe the brazenness of the thief who entered her Darling Heights home, through an unlocked, but closed, garage door.

"Myself and my children live there, my boyfriend was thankfully staying over the night," she said.

"I saw the man and tried to verbalise 'there is someone in the house'."

Ms Schulte discovered the man had stolen her mobile phone from next to her head, while she slept. She said he also stole a nappy bag, her wallet with $4 inside and a can of drink.

"I hope it was worth it. He could have knocked on the door and just asked," she said.

"Take security measures. Good faith in people just doesn't seem to cut it."

She cannot believe the television and other technology in the lounge room, tools in the garage and two vehicles in the driveway were ignored.

"You just don't expect it to happen to you," Ms Schulte said.

After calling police, the dog squad arrived and were able to locate her abandoned nappy bag and wallet. Her phone was later traced to an address in the Warwick area.

Police yesterday arrested and charged a 16-year-old Rosenthal Heights boy with one count of child under 18 burglary and commit indictable offence.