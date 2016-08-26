Toowoomba motel owners 'heartbroken' over decision to close

The Toowoomba Motel and Events Centre has gone into liquidation.

The Toowoomba Motel and Events Centre has gone into liquidation. Contributed

>>RELATED: Max Brenner's lifeline falls through

THE operators of the Toowoomba Motel and Events Centre are "heartbroken" after having to place their family-owned business into liquidation.

Brett and Kylie Myers closed the doors to the business for the final time on Saturday, October 20, with Mr Myers citing a combination of factors leading to the decision.

Mr Myers said "quite high rental commitments", the increased cost of outgoings like electricity and rent, and the impact of a number of under-construction developments in the immediate vicinity of the motel which "heavily impacted the day-to-day business" all contributed to the motel's closure.

"It's extremely disheartening when you put your heart and soul into (the business) and try back it up financially and for reasons out of our control we weren't able to make it happen," Mr Myers said.

"And it doesn't just affect us and our family, it affects everyone who was a part of the business, and that's the most disheartening thing is having to tell (our staff) we can no longer offer them their jobs."

About 10 employees have lost their jobs.

Mr Myers said he and his family had relocated to Brisbane in search of employment.

Owner of the property Barry Bernoth said he was in the process of looking for another motel operator "who might be interested in taking over the day-to-day running" of the motel.

Liquidators Grahame Ward and Domenic Calabretta of Mackay Goodwin will wind up the business of the company.